We Ranked All of Sandra Bullock's Rom-Coms and Yes, It Was Very Hard to Do

All hail the queen.

Remember when Sandra Bullock finally returned to the rom-com genre for the first time since 2009's All About Steve in The Lost City, which paired her with Channing Tatum for an adventurous romp in the jungle? What a gift that was to us mere mortals.

In that film, Bullock plays dissatisfied romance novelist Loretta Sage, who is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire convinced the setting of her books—ahem, the titular lost city—is real. Naturally, Tatum plays Alan, her series' dimwitted cover model who decides to play IRL hero to save her. You know where this is going.

Yes, it is as over-the-top and ridiculous as it sounds. And yet, thanks to the palpable chemistry between its leading couple, genuinely funny dialogue and some scene-stealing supporting performances from Daniel Radcliffe, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Brad Pitt (ever heard of him?), The Lost City is an all-too-rare treasure in today's pop culture climate: A romantic comedy fronted by bonafide movie stars.