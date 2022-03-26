We Ranked All of Sandra Bullock's Rom-Coms and Yes, It Was Very Hard to Do

The queen is back.
Sandra Bullock is finally returning to the rom-com genre for the first time since 2009's All About Steve in The Lost City, which pairs her with Channing Tatum.
In the new film now playing in theaters, Bullock plays dissatisfied romance novelist Loretta Sage, who is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire convinced the setting of her books—ahem, the titular lost city—is real. Naturally, Tatum plays Alan, her series' dimwitted cover model who decides to play IRL hero to save her. You know where this is going.
Yes, it is as over-the-top and ridiculous as it sounds. And yet, thanks to the palpable chemistry between its leading couple, genuinely funny dialogue and some scene-stealing supporting performances from Daniel Radcliffe, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Brad Pitt (Ever heard of him?), The Lost City is an all-too-rare treasure in today's pop culture climate: A romantic comedy fronted by bonafide movie stars.
So it seems fitting that Bullock's return to the genre she helped define over the past three decades might also serve as her last film role for quite some time. The 57-year-old Oscar winner recently revealed her plan to take a long break from acting to be "in the place that makes me happiest," meaning more time at home with her kids Louis, 12, and Laila, 10.
"I take my job very seriously when I'm at work," Bullock said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, calling her acting career a "24/7" commitment. "And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family. That's where I'm gonna be for a while."
At least we can take comfort in knowing Bullock is going out with an adventure romp worthy of her rom-com queen status. But where does The Lost City rank among her other movies, like While You Were Sleeping and Miss Congeniality? Of course, we have thoughts.