I Tried These 18 Wellness Products To See if They Actually Work

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
I will be the first to admit that I am the most gullible person when it comes to wellness trends. I've done juice cleanses, breath work courses, every studio fitness class under the sun, and I've bought just about every product TikTok has told me will change my life. I am practically the guinea pig of my friend group when it comes to trying new things in the name of health, wellness and beauty.
As a result of my budget-breaking curiosity, I've tested a lot of gadgets and gizmos over the years to see if they really do what they promise. Although many ended up to be gimmicks and fads, I found a handful of wellness products that are totally worth the splurge and are now a staple in my daily life.
From infrared sauna blankets and light therapy devices to the best juicers and lymphatic drainage tools, I rounded up my favorite products below in hopes that my quest for an aligned mind, body and soul will help you avoid scams on your own wellness journey!
Mastermedi Tongue Scraper (2-Pack)
I never thought I needed a tongue scrapper, but now it's a non-negotiable part of my morning routine. In addition to getting rid of the white coating on your tongue, this medical-grade brush will help you get fresh breath and improve your overall oral hygiene.
Verilux® HappyLight® Lucent
I don't know about you, but the winter blues were real for me this year. Thankfully, this light therapy tablet delivers 10,000 lux to help improve mood, sleep and focus from the comfort of your desk. It didn't take long for me to feel less sluggish during the workday when I put this tablet next to my computer. You can also get it in different sizes and shapes to fit your space.
Mueller Ultra Juicer
Remember when everyone was obsessed with celery juice? While Hollywood may be less juice crazed than in previous years, I still regularly make all kinds of vegetable juices. Who wants to pay $8 for a tiny immunity shot at a juice bar? Definitely not me. I love this juicer because it's affordable and easy to clean. Don't believe me? Read one of the 17,000+ five-star reviews on Amazon.
Kin Euphorics - The Sample Pack
When I say I am obsessed with Kin Euphorics, I'm not kidding! After trying out the brand's lineup of non-alcoholic, functional beverages during Dry January, I became instantly hooked on their canned Lightwave and Kin Spritz flavors. Now my nightly ritual would not be complete without sipping on a Lightwave while doing my skincare routine. Both drinks have the most unique flavors that are packed with brain-loving ingredients to help you find motivation or zen depending on the time of day and what your body needs.
Infrared Sauna Blanket
I know it's a splurge, but this infrared sauna blanket is a total game-changer! I used to love going to sauna studios, but when COVID hit, I had to look for other ways to get a full-body detox at home. Enter MiHigh's Infrared Sauna Blanket. Using "invisible wavelengths of light to create warmth," this portable sauna aides in weight loss, decreasing stress and speeding up recovery.
In just in 30 minutes, you can burn up to 600 calories and sweat out all the bad stuff. After every session, I feel so much lighter and refreshed, plus it has done wonders for my acne-prone skin.
The Herbal Zen - Variety Pack Shower Steamers
Upgrade your self-care routine with these shower steamers! Whether you want to wind down before bed, relieve congestion or feel energized in the morning, each tablet offers a special blend of essential oils to create the ultimate aromatherapy experience at home.
Level - Balance Board
Whether you work from home or in an office, sitting in a chair all day can wreck havoc on your body and posture. In an effort to improve circulation while staying productive, I started using this balance board to split up my work day. Not only does it make meetings a bit more fun, but it works to strengthen and improve fluidity in your joints. While there's a bunch of balance boards on the market, I love the sleek design on this one.
ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set
When something has over 25,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, you know it has to be good. After dealing with back and neck tension, I decided to give this dangerous looking mat and pillow a try. I was surprised at how much better I felt after laying on it for just 10 minutes, which is all I could handle when I first started using it. Thanks to thousands of acupressure points, it works to relieve tightness and pain while boost circulation. The best part? It's lightweight, so you can take it with you on the go.
Soft Silicone Scalp Massager
A few months ago, I came across several TikToks that championed this scalp massager for hair growth as it works to boost circulation. As someone who has been dealing with hair loss for over a year, I instantly added it to my cart. While my hair is still on the thinner side, this scalp massager is great for evenly dispersing hair products in and out of the shower, especially if you have acrylic nails. It's also helpful when I feel a headache coming on!
Canopy Humidifer
Until last year, I had always associated humidifiers with alleviating cold symptoms. But now, I keep my Canopy humidifier running 24/7 because of the plethora of beauty and wellness benefits. This sleek humidifier hydrates rooms up to 500 square feet and has a 2.5 liter tank with up to 36 hours of running time, which means you don't have to fill up the tank every ten minutes. Unlike other models, it's dishwasher safe and super easy to clean, plus it has built-in anti-mold technology and UV lights to kill 99.9% of bacteria. At night, I like to up the output, so I can wake up with less congestion and dewy skin.
Bian Stone Obsidian Gua Sha Massage Tool
Gua shas are our ride-or-die skincare tool. They are 100% worth the hype! In addition to helping sculpt and tone skin, this affordable skincare must-have aides in lymphatic drainage and relieving jaw pain.
Heated Neck Wrap
Another WFH must-have that we can't live without! Just pop this weighted neck wrap in the microwave to feel a bit more zen while you're sitting at your desk. It's great for relieving neck tension whether you're working or watching Netflix!
Cove
If you feel like a walking stress ball 24/7, you need to try Cove. Through subtle vibrations mimicking human touch, Cove activates the brain's natural relaxation pathway to promote greater calmness, better sleep and increased focus. It feels like a hug for our brain, and with consistent use, we've noticed our stress levels have gone down and we can fall asleep faster. Each session is only 20 minutes, so it's easy to fit Cove into your daily routine. Additionally, it's a great supplement for meditation and mindfulness practices. You can also track your progress on the Cove app!
CSM Body Brush
I think dry brushing might be my favorite wellness ritual. Not only does dry brushing help exfoliate and promote more radiant skin, but it's a cost-effective lymphatic drainage treatment you can do from the comfort of your home!
Bearaby Weighted Tree Napper
I don't know what I would do without my weighted Bearaby blanket. In addition to uping the cozy factor of my room, it helps me fall asleep faster and stay asleep, which is a hard feat. While the blankets are a splurge, they are by far the best on the market in my opinion. Thanks to cooling TENCEL fabric, the Tree Napper is great for those who run hot at night, but still want the deep relaxation that a weighted blanket provides.
Peppermint Halo®
If you can't already tell, neck pain is a constant in my life. In addition to using my acupressure mat and heated neck wrap, I love applying Saje's cult-favorite Peppermint Halo roll-on oil. It provides an instant cooling effect that helps my neck tension melt away. Everyone in my family got one in their stocking this year!
Sakara Beauty + Detox Water Drops w/ Minerals & Chlorophyll
For the days that I need some extra help with detoxing, I pour myself a glass of water with some of Sakara's Detox Drops. Among its many benefits, chlorophyll water can aide in removing toxins from the body and improving skin. Sakara's Beauty Drops are also amazing for staying hydrated while traveling or at home!
Brrrn Board
At first glance, you wouldn't think that this board could help you get abs or improve your balance. But this fun at-home workout will help you glide your way to a six-pack and toned physique. With a Brrrn subscription, you'll have access to hundreds of workouts taught by encouraging instructors. Depending on what your body needs, you can choose from classes like slide, cardio sculpt, core, bootcamp, recovery, yoga, brrreath, brrrnouts and bodyweight only exercises. More on why I love the Brrrn Board here!
Still in the mood to shop? Give your outdoor space a refresh with these finds from Target!