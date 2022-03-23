Give Your Backyard a Refresh With These 15 Outdoor Finds From Target

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Given we are officially in spring, it's time to get your outdoor space ready for the warm days that lay ahead!

Whether you have a big backyard, porch or balcony, Target has a wide selection of budget-friendly outdoor must-haves like cushioned chairs, dining sets, pillows and lights to make your space feel like an extension of the inside of your home.

Below, we rounded up 15 outdoor finds from Target that will compliment your current set-up or inspire you to re-do your outdoor area entirely!