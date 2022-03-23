Give Your Backyard a Refresh With These 15 Outdoor Finds From Target

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Given we are officially in spring, it's time to get your outdoor space ready for the warm days that lay ahead!
Whether you have a big backyard, porch or balcony, Target has a wide selection of budget-friendly outdoor must-haves like cushioned chairs, dining sets, pillows and lights to make your space feel like an extension of the inside of your home.
Below, we rounded up 15 outdoor finds from Target that will compliment your current set-up or inspire you to re-do your outdoor area entirely!
Hermosa Poms Outdoor Throw Pillow Light Brown - Opalhouse™
Create the ultimate couchscape with a few throw pillows! This pom pom pillow is perfect for boho-inspired outdoor spaces.
3-Piece Outdoor Steel Bistro Set - Nuu Garden
If you're looking for sleek seating for your patio or balcony, this 3-piece set is for you. The neutral colorway will compliment almost any décor theme.
Round Patio Umbrella with Crank Lift - Room Essentials™
Sun protection is key as temperatures rise! This affordable umbrella will allow you to enjoy the fresh air while keeping you shielded from harmful rays.
Crosley Retro Metal Patio Side Table
Position this colorful side table next to your chaise lounges, so you don't have to reach far for your beverage or book.
Santa Monica 3-Piece Iron Patio Bistro Set - Christopher Knight Home
Also available in green, this retro-inspired bistro set is a must for those who love dining alfresco.
20-Count Incandescent Outdoor String Lights G40 Clear Bulbs - Room Essentials™
If you're planning on entertaining outside, these string lights are a must.
Topanga Club Chair with Ottoman - Blue/Brown - Opalhouse™ designed with Jungalow™
This chair and ottoman set is currently sitting in our cart. Not only is it chic, but it looks like the perfect place to read or meditate during the day.
Glazed Vase Outdoor Floor Fountain with LED Light - Teamson Home
Pro tip: Add some soothing water features to your space. We love this modern fountain because it has an LED light to illuminate your space at night.
Indoor/Outdoor Self-Watering Planter - Room Essentials™
If you don't have a green thumb, you might want to look into these self-watering planters! They're super affordable, easy to use and don't look tacky.
Bangor Outdoor Wood Burning Fire Pit - Project 62™
Did someone say s'mores? Elevate any summer night spent outside with this wood burning fire pit.
Paulette 3-Piece Table and Bench Set - Novogratz
This 3-piece bench set, which seats up to four, is an easy and functional way to add a pop of color to your space.
Outdoor Throw Pillow Striped - Room Essentials™
Available in six versatile hues, this striped pillow will take your outdoor furniture from drab to fab for only $10.
Patio Market Umbrella Ziomara Black Fringed - Opalhouse™ designed with Jungalow™
This patio set will help you and your guests stay comfortable while you enjoy your BBQ and margaritas!
Patio Market Umbrella Ziomara Black Fringed - Opalhouse™ designed with Jungalow™
Umbrellas can be an eyesore, but this one is the definition of cuteness. The silhouette, the print and fringe details are to die for!
Still in the mood to shop? Check out these trending It Girl-approved swimsuits under $50!