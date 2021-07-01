The Brrrn Board Got Me Out of My Workout Slump

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Among the many activities I participated in to keep myself occupied during quarantine, like making pancake cereal or spending most of my paycheck on TikTok-approved products, discovering new ways to work out at home was my favorite. As someone who enjoyed taking spin, boxing and pilates classes before the world shut down, it was hard for me to get into a groove of staying active without a room full of people to support me and hold me accountable to show up.

After a few months of seeing results from popular workout challenges on YouTube, I started to plateau and working out began to feel like a chore. This prompted me to try Brrrn, an at-home workout that helps tone and strengthen with the help of a slide board, after hearing rave reviews.