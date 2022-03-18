Snack Your Way to Better Skin With These 12 Products

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Can you really eat your way to better skin?

While numerous studies have demonstrated that a healthy diet is key to preventing various diseases and conditions, it can be time-consuming, expensive, and at times, boring to eat super clean 24/7. But with the rise of Nutricosmetics in recent years, it's becoming easier and a bit more exciting to get in those essential vitamins and minerals that claim to give you glowing skin.

From cookie dough infused with aloe vera to good-for-you sodas and ceramide-packed chocolates, you can technically count snack time as part of your skincare routine. Although we recommend you consult your healthcare provider and treat conditions such as acne and dullness with topical products first and foremost, these treats might just be the missing piece to your beauty regime.

Curious? Below, we rounded up 12 snacks, many of which we've tried and loved, that claim to help you glow from the inside out!