West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler Is Invited to 2022 Oscars After Controversy

Watch : West Side Story's Rachel Zegler NOT Invited to 2022 Oscars

Tonight, tonight, there's good news about Rachel Zegler and the Oscars tonight.

Three days after the West Side Story actress revealed she was not invited to this year's ceremony, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has asked her to present at the award show, according to The Hollywood Reporter. But whether she makes it to L.A.'s Dolby Theatre is still TBD. After all, she's in London filming Disney's live-action remake of Snow White.

E! News has reached out to the Academy and Zegler's rep for comment.

The rumble started when a fan said they were excited to see Zegler slaying the red carpet. Replying to the Instagram comment, she said, "I'm not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend's flannel."

When fans asked why she wasn't invited to the Oscars, Zegler said, "Idk y'all. I have tried it all but it doesn't seem to be happening :') I will root for West Side Story from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago. I hope some last minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person but hey that's how it goes sometimes, I guess. Thanks for all the shock and outrage—I'm disappointed, too. But that's okay. So proud of our movie."