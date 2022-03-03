Zoë Kravitz, Lady Gaga and More Stars Set to Present at 2022 Oscars

We're off the deep end, watch as we dive into these 2022 Oscars presenters.
Zoë Kravitz and Lady Gaga are slated to be presenters at the upcoming Oscars, the Academy announced on Thursday, March 3.
Will Parker, one of the producers for the 2022 Oscars, said in a press release, "Movies inspire us, entertain us and unite us across the globe."
He continued, commenting on the decision to create the star-studded lineup of presenters, "That's the precise goal of the show this year, and we're thrilled to welcome the first of a stellar lineup joining the Oscars stage to help us celebrate the power of film and honor the year's best in filmmaking."
In addition to The Batman and A Star is Born actresses, Kevin Costner, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock and Yuh-Jung Youn will also be taking the stage to announce the winners of the award show.
More stars are expected to be announced as presenters in the upcoming weeks, the Academy said.
Lady Gaga also signed on to co-host Elton John's AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party on the big night, according to Variety. She'll be hosting alongside Billy Porter, Eric McCormack and David Furnish at the fundraising gala in West Hollywood.
Meanwhile, Zoë is preparing for the premiere of her new movie The Batman, which she stars in as Catwoman alongside Robert Pattinson as Batman.
On Feb. 15, Good Morning America officially announced that Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall will be the hosts of the March 27 ceremony after three years without one. The most recent host was Jimmy Kimmel in 2018.