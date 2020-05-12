by Mike Vulpo | Tue., May. 12, 2020 12:44 PM
Guess what's back?!
As Tony Hawk celebrated his 52nd birthday today, the professional skateboarder dropped some news nobody—and we mean nobody—saw coming.
It's time to bring back Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2.
"Happy Birthday to me! #THPS," the athlete shared on Twitter Tuesday morning. "#THPS is back! Original maps, original skaters, and songs from the original soundtrack….plus new features. Thanks to all the fans of our series for keeping the dream alive."
So how long do gamers have to wait?! Mark September 4 on your calendar because the collection will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. And yes, you can pre-order now.
For those who may not remember, forgive yourself! But we're happy to remind you that Tony Hawk's Pro Skater was released for Playstation all the way back in September 2009. Games take place in a 3-D environment surrounded by punk rock and ska music. Don't worry, the kids will understand.
Each player can take control of a variety of famous skateboarders and must complete missions by performing skateboarding tricks and collecting objects.
It became an instant top-seller and based on the reaction from social media, fans are pumped to play it all over again.
Perhaps it comes at the perfect time as the Coronavirus pandemic allows Americans to stay home and follow social distancing.
And while gamers of all ages won't be able to play during the summer, Labor Day weekend should be a special one.
It's not too early to pre-order your copy of what could be 2020's most anticipated game.
