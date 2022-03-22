These Fascinating Secrets About Reese Witherspoon Will Make You Want to Bend and Snap

Honestly, is there anything Reese Witherspoon can't do? Trick question.
Though she's not a Gemini vegetarian, the multi-hyphenate is still one of the most powerful women in Hollywood. Ever since the kick off her career in the early '90s, she has expertly managed to elevate her acting career into something so much more, venturing into the world of producing, writing, retail and activism. What, like it's hard?
Over the last few years, she's earned an Emmy nod for Big Little Lies and Little Fires Everywhere. Plus, four Golden Globe nominations thanks to The Morning Show (her team-up with Jennifer Aniston) as well as BLL.
And now, her future is looking brighter than ever before: Not only is the mom of three (wed to Jim Toth) working on Legally Blonde 3, but she's also producing the adaptions of Where the Crawdads Sing and Daisy Jones and the Six. And that's just the start.
Now, before you break out your best Wreath Witherspoon—bless you, Mindy Kaling, for introducing us to such a delightful concept—let's brush up on 25 of the most fascinating facts from her 46 years around the sun.
