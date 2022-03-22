These Fascinating Secrets About Reese Witherspoon Will Make You Want to Bend and Snap

16. After dating Jake Gyllenhaal, Witherspoon met her current husband, CAA talent agent Jim Toth, at a party in early 2010 where he came to her rescue. "This really drunk guy was hitting on me, making such an idiot of himself, yelling at me," she told Elle in 2012. "He was like, [slurring, scowling, pointing finger in her face] 'You don't know me.' And I was like, 'Yeah, I know. I don't know you!' Jim came over and said, 'Please excuse my friend. He's just broken up with someone.' Jim was a really good friend, pulling him out of that situation. That's just kind of who he is, a really good person." They tied the knot at her ranch in Ojai, Calif., in March 2011 and welcomed their son, Tennessee in September 2012.

17. In 2013, Witherspoon and Toth were pulled over by Atlanta PD as Toth was weaving in and out of lanes. As officers were arresting her husband for DUI, she allegedly became irate and started acting up, supposedly asking the officers, "Do you know my name?" When they replied they didn't need to, she allegedly responded with, "You're about to find out who I am." She was arrested for disorderly conduct, later pleading no contest to obstruction.

"Out of respect for the ongoing legal situation, I cannot comment on everything that is being reported right now. But I do want to say I clearly had one drink too many and I am deeply embarrassed about the things I said," she said in a statement. "It was definitely a scary situation and I was frightened for my husband, but that was no excuse. I was disrespectful to the officer who was just doing his job. The words I used that night definitely do not reflect who I am. I have nothing but respect for the police and I am very sorry for my behavior."