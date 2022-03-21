Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa Prove They're "Brothers for Life" Despite Lisa Bonet Split

Watch : Why Lisa Bonet & Jason Momoa's Relationship "Drifted Apart"

No split could affect this friendship.

Lenny Kravitz proved he and Jason Momoa are still the ultimate BFFs following the actor's recent breakup with Lisa Bonet. Taking to Instagram March 19, the 57-year-old musician posted a photo of himself riding motorcycles with the 42-year-old Aquaman star.

"Ride or die," he captioned the snapshot. "Brothers for life."

And clearly, the feeling is mutual. "Love u bro," Jason wrote in the comments section. "Ohana fo life."

After seeing the post, Zoë Kravitz took to the social network to share how much her father and stepfather truly mean to her. "Well isn't this just adorable," the 33-year-old actress wrote. "Love you both so much. @prideofgypsies."

The post should come as no surprise to fans of the stars. After all, the two have spoken about their bond before.

"People can't believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë's mom, how we all relate," the singer told Men's Health for the magazine's November 2020 issue . "We just do it because that's what you do. You let love rule, right? I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it's work—it takes some work and time, healing and reflection, et cetera. But as far as Jason and I? Literally the moment we met, we were like, 'Oh, yeah. I love this dude.'"