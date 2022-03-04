Jason Momoa Admits Separating From Lisa Bonet in the Public Eye Has Been "Hard"

Watch : Zoe Kravitz Rocks Bat-Inspired Look at "The Batman" Premiere

Following their split, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet continue to put their family first.

Nearly two months after announcing their breakup, the Aquaman star brought their two children—Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13—to the March 1 premiere of The Batman in New York to support Zoë Kravitz. And let's just say, Jason couldn't have been prouder of his stepdaughter for her role as Catwoman.

"So excited for everyone to see @thebatman," he wrote in a March 3 Instagram post alongside photos of him and his kids walking the red carpet. "@zoeisabellakravitz your perfect as cat woman I'm so proud of you."

Jason also expressed his excitement for Zoë to host Saturday Night Live on March 12 and noted the family members had a "wonderful time" in New York.

"Mahalo to the fans and press for being generous and giving us space for the children it's hard enough separating in the public eye," he continued. "We appreciate the continued privacy through these times aloha j."