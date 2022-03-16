Take a Look Inside Clayton Echard and Susie Evans' Relationship Since The Bachelor Ended

Looks like Clayton Echard made the right decision.
On March 16, Clayton and girlfriend Susie Evans—who reconnected during The Bachelor finale—took to Instagram to share some sweet insight into their current relationship. "So about those last four months," the duo wrote on Instagram alongside a video montage, which featured Clayton and Susie dancing, eating pizza, snuggling in bed and more.
Members of Bachelor Nation rallied around the couple's update, who reconnected during The Bachelor finale, including former Bachelorette Katie Thurston, who commented, "Sometimes you just need to be in the real world for that clarity. Happy for you both." Former Bachelorette contestant Jason Tartick, who found love with fellow Bachelor Nation member Kaitlyn Bristowe, expressed a similar sentiment, writing, "All worth it, congrats!" Ex Bachelor Nick Viall, who appeared during the finale to weigh in on Clayton's headline-making season, offered up a simple heart emoji.
It may've been a wild ride, but at least Clayton found his happily ever after in the end!
Part two of the Bachelor finale on March 15 was a whirlwind, as the leading man found himself breaking up with his final two contestants, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, in order to pursue a reconciliation with former front-runner Susie. Although Susie agreed to return to the ABC dating competition following her exit in the March 8 episode, she ultimately informed Clayton that she wasn't ready to rekindle their romance.
"I don't feel like the kind of love I have for you right now," she explained at the time, "is the kind of love that you have for me right now."
Yet, during the After the Final Rose sit-down, Clayton revealed that Susie reached out to him after her departure and the two restarted their relationship. In fact, Clayton even confirmed that he was moving to Virginia to live with Susie.
As for Clayton's exes Gabby and Rachel? They got some closure during ATFR, too: Gabby told Clayton she felt "betrayed" by him and Rachel shared that she was no longer in love with Clayton.
But the biggest development for the women is that they were named the co-leads for season 19 of The Bachelorette. During the announcement, Rachel said she was "excited to do this journey with" Gabby, inspiring her season 19 co-star to add, "Having a friend by my side is the best thing I could ask for!"
Looks like everything worked out in the end!
Catch Gabby and Rachel's season of The Bachelorette when it premieres July 11 on ABC.