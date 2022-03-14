How Khloe Kardashian Is "Slowly" Returning to Dating After Tristan Thompson Split

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Shares Message After Tristan Thompson's Apology

Khloe Kardashian is beginning a new chapter in her life.

More than two months after Tristan Thompson confirmed he had fathered a baby boy with Maralee Nichols, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is looking to start fresh by dipping her toe back in the dating pool, a source exclusively tells E! News.

"Khloe is getting back out there and ready to move on from Tristan," the insider says. "She seems open to it and is interested in going out and having fun."

Though she gave their relationship several attempts, the mom of 3-year-old True Thompson wants a new man to keep up with. Adds the source, "She is slowly getting out on the dating scene and excited to meet someone new."

According to the insider, Khloe's family and friends have been "super supportive" of her as she looks ahead toward the future.