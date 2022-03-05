Egos on Parade: Unpacking All the Tales of Tech Company Scandal On Our Screens

Watch : "The Dropout" Stars Share FILMING SECRETS

Was anyone else sort of unmoved back in 2010 when they found out a movie was coming out about the guy who created Facebook?

Sure, you were on Facebook, to stay in touch with old friends, remember birthdays and share what you were up to with what was perhaps at first a carefully curated list of people that eventually turned into friends-of-friends and other algorithmically linked strangers.

But who cared how the sausage was made?

Well, as it turned out, The Social Network—based on the 2009 book The Accidental Billionaires—was as gripping as any thriller, enhanced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross' Oscar-winning score and anchored by Jesse Eisenberg's portrayal of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg as an ingenious but socially stunted visionary with an axe to grind for the girl who dumped him at Harvard.