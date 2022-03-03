Why Kandi Burruss Says Shereé Whitfield Is "the Queen" of RHOA Season 14

Watch : "90 Day" Underwear, "Too Hot to Handle" & "Kandi & The Gang"

Someone is back to snatch the crown.

Kandi Burruss is spilling the peach juice on The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14, and it sounds like there's a new(-ish) queen on the scene. According to Kandi, Shereé Whitfield, who is returning as a full-time Housewife after leaving the show in season 10, will be stealing scenes and collecting bones like never before.

"I love having Shereé back!" Kandi told E! News in an exclusive interview ahead of the Mar. 6 premiere of her new Bravo spinoff Kandi & the Gang. "Shereé brings it every time she's around, so I don't even understand how she ever leaves. Shereé was very, very transparent with her relationship and everything that was going on with [her boyfriend] Tyrone and then what was going on with She By Shereé. This season for her, she's the queen of this season I think. She had a lot going on."

Kandi also promises the outing is so good, fans won't exactly miss former co-stars Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey, who left after last season.