Meet the New & Returning Stars of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14

Introducing the newest group of Georgia peaches!
Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey may not be returning for season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but the cast will still feature plenty of familiar faces, E! News can confirm.
First reported by Variety, this includes longtime "friend" of the show Marlo Hampton, but with an important caveat: For the first time since she initially appeared on RHOA's fourth season, Marlo will get to hold a peach as an official full-time cast member.
Shereé Whitfield has also earned full-time status, marking her return after leaving the show in season 10.
She joins season 13's Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora, along with newcomer Sanya Richards-Ross, who has quite the impressive resume.
A former Jamaican-American track and field star, Richards-Ross is a four-time Olympic Gold medalist who's since gone on to start her own business, write several books and appear on TV as a sports analyst, according to her website. The 36-year-old even had her own reality show—Sanya's Glam and Gold, which focused on her family and marriage to former NFL cornerback Aaron Ross—at one point.
While RHOA fans will definitely be seeing more of Marlo, the same can't be said for any of the "friends" from last season, including Tanya Sam, Latoya Ali and Falynn Guobadia.
Williams and Bailey, meanwhile, previously announced their departures last month. The latter was the first to part ways with the franchise, issuing a statement on Sept. 27 that thanked her co-stars "for eleven of the most unbelievable years of my life; and the most incredible & UNFORGETTABLE memories!"
"I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures," Bailey continued. "Most importantly, THANK YOU to my fans! I could not have done it without your blessings, love, and support. Without the fans, none of this would be possible. I love and appreciate all of you. It's time to move on to my next chapter, and I look forward to sharing it with all of you. See you guys soon!"
Williams issued a statement of her own just three days later, describing the decision as difficult "to not only make, but also come to terms with."
"It's one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it's the right one," she added, going on to thank her Bravo family and supporters. "You've made the past decade a truly special one. One where I've dealt with unbelievable highs and unbelievable lows, and I can honestly say I would not have made it through some of them without the unconditional love and support I have gotten from all of you."
Thankfully for Williams' fans, she's not saying goodbye to reality TV entirely. In fact, her new limited spinoff series Porsha's Family Matters premieres in a little over a month on Bravo.
The same can be said for those upset about Bailey's exit as she recently filmed Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, slated to premiere later this year on Peacock, where you can also catch up on past seasons of Real Housewives of Atlanta any time.