NeNe Leakes Honors Late Husband Gregg Leakes With Touching Throwback Video

NeNe Leakes has honored her late husband Gregg Leakes in her first social media post after his death.
NeNe shared an Instagram throwback video on Sept. 2 showing her slow dancing with Gregg and lip syncing. She captioned the video with three broken heart emojis, and three full hearts. Gregg passed away at age 66 on Sept. 1 after a long battle with colon cancer.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum received notes from former co-stars Porsha Williams, Ashley Darby, Cynthia Bailey, as well as The Real Housewives of New York City O.G. Jill Zarin. Host Andy Cohen tweeted, "I am heartbroken over the passing of Gregg Leakes, a wonderful man. I jokingly called him 'Pastor Leakes' but in truth he was a strong voice of reason & commanded great respect among the entire #RHOA team. I am sending love and strength to @neneleakes & the entire Leakes family."
A spokesperson told E! News that the Leakes family was in "deep pain with a broken heart" after Gregg's passing. "We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very, very difficult time," the statement added.
Gregg was first diagnosed with colon cancer in 2018. "Our New Normal and the fight begins #f--kcancer," NeNe captioned an Instagram photo of Gregg at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston at the time. "He has said to me over and over again, 'Go on, go out there, have a good time, do the show, I'm gonna be fine,' but I find it mentally very hard for me to do. Gregg will be out of the hospital this week, he will be stronger, he will be better and we will be out here doing this show again in no time."
NeNe and Gregg tied the knot in 1997, before divorcing in 2011 after 14 years of marriage. The couple later remarried in 2013, with Bravo spin-off special, I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding. NeNe and Gregg share two adult sons.
(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal family.)