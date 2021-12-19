NeNe Leakes Steps Out With New Man and Reveals Late Husband Gregg Gave His Blessing to Move On

Watch : NeNe Leakes' Husband Gregg Dead at 66

Three months after the death of her husband, Gregg Leakes, NeNe Leakes is dating again.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 54, was spotted walking out of a restaurant in Miami with her new boyfriend on Saturday, Dec. 18. According to TMZ, the reality TV star's new man is businessman Nyonisela Sioh.

Earlier in the week, NeNe took their relationship to the next level by making it Instagram official, sharing multiple photos of herself with her new boyfriend arm-in-arm amongst friends while celebrating at her surprise birthday party.

While the former Bravo star didn't identify Nyonisela in her post, she confirmed to The Shade Room that she was no longer single. "We're dating!" she told the outlet on Dec. 18. "We're friends."

NeNe's new romance follows the death of her husband, Gregg, who passed away in September after a long battle with colon cancer.

However, NeNe was adamant that her love for her late husband wouldn't fade away, adding, "I will love Gregg forever & ever! Grieving is hard! Even harder & depressing alone."