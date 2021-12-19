NeNe Leakes Steps Out With New Man and Reveals Late Husband Gregg Gave His Blessing to Move On

Three months after the death of her husband, Gregg Leakes, NeNe Leakes is dating again.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 54, was spotted walking out of a restaurant in Miami with her new boyfriend on Saturday, Dec. 18. According to TMZ, the reality TV star's new man is businessman Nyonisela Sioh.
Earlier in the week, NeNe took their relationship to the next level by making it Instagram official, sharing multiple photos of herself with her new boyfriend arm-in-arm amongst friends while celebrating at her surprise birthday party.
While the former Bravo star didn't identify Nyonisela in her post, she confirmed to The Shade Room that she was no longer single. "We're dating!" she told the outlet on Dec. 18. "We're friends."
NeNe's new romance follows the death of her husband, Gregg, who passed away in September after a long battle with colon cancer.
However, NeNe was adamant that her love for her late husband wouldn't fade away, adding, "I will love Gregg forever & ever! Grieving is hard! Even harder & depressing alone."
NeNe also revealed that, prior to his passing, she received Gregg's blessing to find love again.
"Gregg and I had a very tearful conversation before his passing," she explained. "His words to me were 'be happy, keep smiling and he who finds you, has found a good one.'"
In September, NeNe opened up about the loss of her husband and adjusting to her "new normal" on her Instagram Story. The couple, who first married in 1997, were together for 14 years before they divorced in 2011 only to get remarried just two years down the line in 2013.
"You know I have a whole group of people that's coming to my house every day doing different stuff with me," she said, "so trying to keep my mind off of, you know, the events that recently happened."
She also unveiled a wavy blonde hairstyle and explained how it felt "good to be around other people" amidst her grief while sitting at the hair salon.
"I have good days and bad days, but yeah, they say it's normal," she shared. "Some days I'm up, some days I'm down. Today, I felt like going to the salon, so that was good. I normally don't go to the salon. I usually let people come to my house. So today I decided to drive to the salon and actually sit in the salon with other women. That was good to be around other people. So yeah, good days and bad days. Pushing through."