Why Kandi Burruss Says Shereé Whitfield Is "the Queen" of RHOA Season 14

Kandi Burruss is spilling the peach juice on The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14, and it sounds like there's a new(-ish) queen on the scene. According to Kandi, Shereé Whitfield, who is returning as a full-time Housewife after leaving the show in season 10, will be stealing scenes and collecting bones like never before.
"I love having Shereé back!" Kandi told E! News in an exclusive interview ahead of the Mar. 6 premiere of her new Bravo spinoff Kandi & the Gang. "Shereé brings it every time she's around, so I don't even understand how she ever leaves. Shereé was very, very transparent with her relationship and everything that was going on with [her boyfriend] Tyrone and then what was going on with She By Shereé. This season for her, she's the queen of this season I think. She had a lot going on."
Kandi also promises the outing is so good, fans won't exactly miss former co-stars Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey, who left after last season.
"It's crazy because, don't get me wrong, I have much love for them, but the show is really great this season, so I guess we didn't really miss anything," Kandi said. "This season is hot, honestly it is. I wasn't expecting it because I was a little nervous coming into the beginning of the season but it actually turned out really good as far as what we filmed.
She added, "It's gonna be some good TV."
While Kandi has kept in touch with both Porsha and Cynthia, she can't say the same about NeNe Leakes.
"I did speak to NeNe a little bit when Gregg first passed or whatever, I reached out. But we don't really keep in touch outside of that," Kandi shared, adding, "I did see her with her new boo in the Bahamas like around the holiday time but we didn't really talk...We saw each other from a distance but we didn't really make efforts to catch up."
