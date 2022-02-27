Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Make Rare Joint Public Appearance at SNL After-Party

Watch : Olivia Munn & John Mulaney Welcome Baby No. 1 Together

Spotted: Olivia Munn and John Mulaney in their first joint public appearance as parents.

After hosting Saturday Night Live for the fifth time on Feb. 26, the comedian stepped out with his girlfriend to attend the show's after-party, marking the first time they have been photographed out and about since September, while the Newsroom alum was still pregnant with their first child, son Malcolm, who is now 3 months old.

Olivia, 41, wore a black dress and matching knee-high boots to the bash, held at NYC's Blackbarn restaurant, while John, 39, sported a striped shirt, black pants, sneakers, a tan jacket and a colorful scarf. The two held hands upon arrival. Others spotted at the party included SNL creator Lorne Michaels and Conan O'Brien, who helped induct John into the show's Five-Timer's Club during the episode.

Olivia gave birth to her and John's son Malcolm in November. Since then, the two have occasionally shared family photos and videos on Instagram.