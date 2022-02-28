Euphoria Star Maude Apatow Breaks Down Her Beauty Routine

We included these products chosen by Maude Apatow because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The HBO show Euphoria is known for its bold makeup looks, which can be stressful on the skin, according to Maude Apatow. In a recent Vogue beauty tutorial, the actress explained, "When I started working and wearing more makeup, my skin got a lot worse, so I needed to come up with a routine. This one I've used all through shooting Euphoria and it's worked."
She admitted, "It's taken me a long time to find products that don't make me break out." Now, that Maude has perfected her skincare and makeup routine, she's sharing her tips, tricks, and favorite products to conceal breakouts, hydrate dry skin, and get a flawless red lip. She even shared products that the Euphoria makeup artists use on the set.
Obagi Medical Nu-Derm Toner
"I use this toner," Maude shared.
A Skinstore shopper said, "Been using this for 15+ years. I've used lots of toners but always come back to this." Another shared, "I have used Obagi products products for years and they are wonderful for my sensitive skin. Other products used to leave me with red cheeks and "tight, itchy" skin. With Obagi my skin looks good and feels great. I highly recommend these products."
Obagi Medical MD Intensive Daily Repair Moisturiser
"My skin is pretty dry, so I try to use a lot of moisturizer," Maude revealed.
A Dermstore shopper said, "I always struggle with patchy dry spots in my very oily/combination skin. Finding a moisturizer that fixes the dryness without being too greasy is usually hard. I have been using Retivance for a while so when I needed a new moisturizer I figured I would try this one. Keeps me moisturized without getting greasy and loving the results."
Jillian Dempsey Hydrating Eye Masks
The star shared, "I use these eye masks."
A Blue Mercury shopper said, "This is a repeat purchase! Traveling between time zones affects sleeping habits and long days with customers make these little gems necessary to look alert and feel refreshed in the morning!"
Chantecaille Advanced Bio Lifting+ Massage Tool
"I use this face roller. I love this one. It's amazing," Maude said as she used it in upward motions.
A shopper remarked, "I love my tool! I am shocked at how much of a difference it makes. My skin looks more lifted. I use it religiously and will continue to do so. I know it is expensive, but definitely worth it."
Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Lip Scrub
"Before I do a red lip, I use a lip scrub. Here's the Charlotte Tilbury lip scrub," Lexi Howard's real-life counterpart said.
A Charlotte Tilbury shopper raved, "It's magic! Charlotte's lip scrub is fantastic stuff in a small little tub, it keeps your lips moist all throughout the day. My lips are so smooth and plump since using it. I have recommended this to so many friends and they are all impressed with it to."
Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Lip Oil Crystal Elixir
"I put on the Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Lip Oil. This stuff is so good."
"FANTASTIC. ORDERED TWO MORE," a shopper said. Another advised, "Just try it your be amazed This is definitely magic, it feels like silk, the roller ball make application so much easy I use it to massage the oil in to the outer lines on my lips and the fine lines are slowly fading."
VI Derm SPF 50 Daily UV Defense Broad Spectrum Sunscreen (2 fl. oz.)
"Next, I use some sunblock," Maude shared as she applied VI Derm SPF 50 to her face and neck.
A Dermstore customer shared, "This is the only sunscreen that does not break me out because I have sensitive, acne prone skin."
Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Hydrating Makeup Primer
Maude shared, "This is the Luminous Silk Primer."
This primer has 11.9K "loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one raving, "This has easily become a staple in my make up routine. I love how lightweight and absorbent it is, it almost feels like rubbing in a moisturizer…. Dries quickly and is the perfect base/canvas underneath my foundation. I have found that my makeup stays in place a lot longer when I use this primer first, leaving my face looking flawless all day!"
Vita Liberata Beauty Blur Skin Tone Optimizer
"Next, I use this Beauty Blur. My makeup artist on Euphoria uses this on me. It makes your skin really glowy and pretty."
Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation
"Then, I use the Armani Luminous Silk Foundation. This is the best foundation ever."
This foundation is an E! Shopping Editor must-have, an internet-famous beauty product, and it's a part of Rachel Zegler's makeup routine. It has 506.2K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers and 2,100+ 5-star Nordstrom reviews.
Artis Elite Oval 7 Brush
"This is a new brush I just got. It's Artis. Look at how pretty it is."
NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer
"To cover up all these marks, I use NARS concealer. I usually just put some on my hand first."
Maude's Euphoria co-star Sydney Sweeney uses this concealer too. Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor includes this in her beauty routine. Marianna Hewitt has raved about this concealer not once, but twice in beauty breakdowns she shared with E! News. It has 971K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers, 1,500+ 5-star Nordstrom reviews, 1,000+ 5-star Ulta reviews, and it's also one of the top-selling beauty products at Nordstrom.
NARS Soft Matte Complete Concealer
"Then I go in with the NARS Soft Matte Complete Concealer. I put it directly on the spots. I usually put a lot on too and just let it sit on there for a second or two before I blend it. Then, I put concealer under my eyes."
Chanel Les Pinceaux de Chanel Dual-ended Brow Brush N°207
"My next step is brows. I usually start by brushing them up. My eyebrows are pretty thick. I try not to touch them too much."
Anastasia Beverly Hills Strong Hold Clear Brow Gel
"After I fill in my eyebrows, I go in with a clear brow gel and just brush them up. This usually lasts most of the day, but I bring brow gel in my purse just to make sure they stay intact."
This brow gel has 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 4.6K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
MAC Glow Play Blush
"Then, I go in with this blush. I usually put it on the apples of my cheek and then go up," the star shared.
An Ulta shopper reviewed, "Best blushes ever. These blushes are so soft and do not cling to any dry patches or cake. They add the perfect glow with no chunky glitter. Perfect for any skin type and age. Also does not break up or mess with powder!"
Jillian Dempsey Natural Khol Eyeliner
"Then, I go in with an eyeliner. This is Jillian Dempsey Khôl Eyeliner. It's brown. I usually just do a little bit and then smudge it out," Maude explained.
A Revolve shopper shared, "These Jillian Dempsey Khol Eyeliners far outperform any other eye pencils, green beauty or otherwise. They are waterproof, do not smudge when carefully applied to the upper waterline... I also love that there is a built-in smudger with cap for when you're desiring a more smudged or smokey look."
Laura Mercier Caviar Volumizing Mascara
Maude uses two different mascaras in her first routine. This is the first one. She shared, "This is what they used on me on Euphoria. It makes your lashes look like you're wearing fake lashes. I start with the Laura Mercier."
The mascara has 7.5K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one raving, "Love love love this mascara! It did exactly what it said it would - gave me lots of volume! It also provided some lengthening."
IT Cosmetics Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing and Lengthening Mascara
"I love this mascara. I bought this after watching a YouTube video," she revealed.
This mascara has 38.3K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers, 3,900+ 5-star Ulta reviews, and 5-star Amazon reviews. A Sephora shopper gushed, "This is my all-time favourite mascara! I've tried everything over the years and this is hands down the best mascara. It stays put all day without smudging or clumping yet is easy to wash off at the end of the day. I've gotten multiple compliments on my eyelashes since I started using this and I can't imagine ever using another mascara!"
NARS Liquid Blush
"Then, I go in with more blush, NARS Liquid Blush Orgasm."
An Ulta shopper said, "Holy grail of liquid blush. More colors, please! This product lasts forever. Highly pigmented and a little goes a long way." Another shared, "NARS products are top quality IMO. This liquid blush is amazing. The texture and application is top of the line, the staying power is great. I love the color, too."
Guerlain Terracotta Sunkissed Natural Bronzer Powder
"I go in with some bronzer, Guerlain Terracotta," Maude added.
This product is a 2021 Allure Best of Beauty winner and it has 33.6K "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Laura Mercier Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick
"This is the Laura Mercier Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick. This one stays on all night. It never moves. It's so good and it doesn't dry out your lips. I don't use a liner with this. I just feel like a red makes every look more fancy. I feel more put-together with a red lip. I think anyone can pull off a red lip."
This lipstick has 39.8K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Artis Elite Linear 3 Demi Brush
"I use this skinny brush to put concealer around the red lips so they pop more."
