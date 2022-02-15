Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney Shares Her Skin Care Routine For Sensitive Skin

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Sydney Sweeney's portrayal of Cassie spiraling and frantically getting ready at 4 AM to impress a boy on Euphoria is actually so relatable. Our unwavering commitment to our own one million-step skin care routine can also seem a bit overkill, but the girls that get it, get it. And Sydney Sweeney gets it.

After watching Cassie's skincare routine, we couldn't help but wonder how Sydney maintains her gorgeous complexion IRL. Luckily for us, Vogue released a Youtube video as a part of their Beauty Secrets series in which Sydney details her skin care and beauty routine. Sydney's routine is also extremely relatable, as she shares her experience with sensitivity and the products that she relies on to take care of her combination skin that is prone to breakouts.

If you're in need of some beauty product recommendations from this gorgeous actress, scroll below for Sydney's sensitive skin care and soft glam routine!