13 Nordstrom Top-Rated Beauty Products You Need To Check Out: Mac, Nars, Benefit, It Cosmetics & More

It feels like there's a new beauty product launch every single day. And, of course, it's so fun to check out new products, but there's just something special about those tried and true items that you can rely on for years (and sometimes decades). These are classics for a reason, well, many reasons, so you should see what the fuss is all about and check them out yourself.
If you love shopping for beauty products at Nordstrom, here are the top-rated, bestsellers with tons of 5-star ratings and glowing reviews from your fellow Nordstrom shoppers. Plus, there are some great deals too and you will get twice as many Nordy Club points on makeup, skincare, hair care, and fragrance purchases at Nordstrom through Feb. 28.
If you're not sure what to buy, we rounded up some must-shop items to ease your shopping experience with a complete breakdown full of the must-have information:
- Why It's Worth Checking Out
- What Shoppers Have To Say
- The Number Of 5-Star Reviews From Nordstrom Shoppers
Lancome Lash Idôle Mascara
Why It's Worth Checking Out: This volumizing mascara lifts your lashes without clumping, flaking, or smudging.
What Shoppers Have To Say: "Get This Now! This is the best! I'm a mascara junkie and have tried them all - from drugstore to high-end brands. This doesn't flake during the day, stays put, and makes my lashes long AND full. This is THE only mascara I will use from now on!"
5-Star Reviews: 8,000+ 5-Star Reviews
It Cosmetics CC+ Color Correcting Full Coverage Cream SPF 50+
Why It's Worth Checking Out: The concept of a "no makeup" look isn't something that every person is super comfortable with. And that's where IT Cosmetics comes through with a hero product. The company's CC+ Cream is called "Your Skin But Better," which sounds like the ideal makeup look for most people. This best-selling CC cream is really multiple products in one: a foundation, a brightening color corrector, makeup primer, hydrating serum, concealer, and more. The cream enhances elasticity, reduces the appearance of wrinkles, and locks in moisture.
What Shoppers Have To Say: "I keep trying other products to see if they are better - They never are! I use this every single day for myself. I am a makeup artist. After I use this CC+ Cream on my clients for their photoshoot or special occasion they always ask me to send them the link so they can order it for themselves. I am 41 and my clients range from 20 - 70 years old. It works for everyone. I am also a personal trainer and it really lasts throughout my whole day."
5-Star Reviews: 4,400+ 5-Star Reviews
Mac Cosmetics MAC Lipstick
Why It's Worth Checking Out: This iconic product is a highly pigmented lipstick with a color payoff that lasts and feels comfortable on your lips.
What Shoppers Have To Say: "Love love like be this lipstick! The formula is amazing and doesn't dry out my lips. The color is BEAUTIFUL!!! Every time I wear this lipstick, people always ask what's on my lips!! I really recommend this one to everyone. Beautiful shade on different skin tones! Definitely a holy grail for me."
5-Star Reviews: 3,500+ 5-Star Reviews.
A Great MAC Lipstick Deal: This set has five lipsticks for $45.
Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel
Why It's Worth Checking Out: If you want to fill in your eyebrows and make them look natural without spending too much time on your makeup, this is the easiest product to use.
What Shoppers Have To Say: "As a low-maintenance kind of girl, I can't imagine spending more than three minutes on my daily brow routine...especially when this stuff does the trick in less than 60 seconds. In just one brush-through (or two, if I'm feeling fancy), the color clings to every bit of my barely-there brows and magically makes them thicker and fuller. I've been using this product for three years now."
5-Star Reviews: 3,700+ 5-Star Reviews
Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer
Why It's Worth Checking Out: This is a super hydrating, creamy concealer that's a true game-changer for under eyes and to cover blemishes.
What Shoppers Have To Say: "THE BEST Concealer EVA!! Let's just say, the hunt is finally over!!! I have been skeptical of trying NARS Again. I have horrible dark circles and it's been very hard trying to find a concealer that could cover these circles, without aging me, with all the cakey and creasing! Well no longer, do I have to suffer. The Key is the application!! LESS IS MORE!! It covered my dark circles all day, no creasing!! Flawless."
5-Star Reviews: 1,500+ 5-Star Reviews
Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum Fragrance Spray
Why It's Worth Checking Out: This fragrance is an all-time favorite. It's a floral, fresh scent that is a guaranteed compliment getter.
What Shoppers Have To Say: "Flowerbomb, in my opinion, has to be the most beautiful and comforting fragrance ever created. Sweet-Soft-Romantic-Powdery. It's like a sweet dream. Its heaven in a bottle. There is truly nothing like the experience I get when I wear Flowerbomb. It's a masterpiece."
5-Star Reviews: 8,000+ 5-Star Reviews.
Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Liquid Makeup Foundation
Why It's Worth Checking Out: This foundation is the best choice for anyone with oily skin. It's also great if you have some outdoor plans and you want to keep your complexion looking matte. I even mix it together with my regular foundation in the summer just to get that matte finish. If you worry about sweat, but you want a full face of makeup, this is what you need.
What Shoppers Have To Say: "Holy grail. For as consistently as I have been using this foundation, I cannot believe I have not publicly raved and posted a review yet! This is my holy grail foundation for ALL occasions, from daily wear to a night out. Due to my combination skin, I need a matte coverage to control oils, and this does exactly what it claims by staying in place and lasting all day. It even remains in hot humid temperatures. It also does not cause breakouts, and I have extremely sensitive acne prone skin, so that speaks volumes because it is difficult for me to wear anything. The coverage is very build-able and can easily be adjusted for whatever look you're desiring. I find myself returning to this foundation regardless of anything."
5-Star Reviews: 5,100+ 5-Star Reviews
Mac Cosmetics MAC Eyeshadow
Why It's Worth Checking Out: It's an eyeshadow with easy-to-blend, richly pigmented color that really lasts. No need to worry about sweating this off or transfering the color.
What Shoppers Have To Say: "Mac shadows are by far the best of all. Non-irritating to the eyes and lasts all day without having to reapply."
5-Star Reviews: 1,400+ 5-Star Reviews
Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Eyeshadow Stick
Why It's Worth Checking Out: If you want to step up your eyeshadow game, but powders are too messy for you, this is what you need. It's so easy to use and the creamy formulation is incredibly blendable. This is also great for a girl on the go. If you're getting ready on the way to an event, this eyeshadow is so user-friendly and the product is incredibly long-lasting.
What Shoppers Have To Say: "Long-wear is an understatement !!!This is my go to base. As an essential employee with minimal everything and a mask, I can only do my eyes. This is ten hours later and it's still on. I love it!!! I hope they never discontinue this line."
5-Star Reviews: 800+ 5-Star Reviews
Nars Blush
Why It's Worth Checking Out: This is an incredibly buildable blush. You can go sheer with it or you can build it up for a more prominent dose of color. You can even use it as an eyeshadow if you want to go for a monochromatic look.
What Shoppers Have To Say: "Makeup staple. This color looks good on almost everyone. Any time I have my makeup done for an event it is always a staple in the makeup artists kit and used on all of the girls with me."
5-Star Reviews: 1,600+ 5-Star Reviews.
Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation
Why It's Worth Checking Out: I have to admit that I originally tried this out because I saw that my girl (in my head) Kim Kardashian uses Luminous Silk foundation. This foundation just looks like my skin, at its very best. I always go for the sample when there's a new 'It' foundation around, but I never actually buy a full bottle of any foundation other than this one. If I only had to use one makeup product for the rest of my life, this is it. It's worth every penny.
What Shoppers Have To Say: "Best Foundation in the Universe Most people have no idea Armani even makes cosmetics...by far...the best foundation in the world. I've been a makeup artist for 12 years and I use it on everyone...flawless, airbrushed, blendable, luminous, so many words to describe it. Amazing in photos and on film...your skin ends up looking like the models in the Armani ads...pores...what pores???!!! When mixed with a fluid sheer, you get an amazing highlight effect. Exceptional. You look perfect but still natural, it's really light too, no heavy makeup feel."
5-Star Reviews: 2,100+ 5-Star Reviews
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Mechanical Brow Pencil
Why It's Worth Checking Out: It's a super slim eyebrow pencil that makes it easy to fill in your brows to create a natural, polished look. It comes with a brush on the other end, which is great to brush up your brows and blend in the color.
What Shoppers Have To Say: "Can't live without! This product is amazing. My sister recommended it to me and now I can't live without it! It goes on easily and stays on your brows all day. It doesn't go on too hard either, your brows will not look like sharpies! They have multiple shades so you can match it with your brows easily. It's double sided and comes with a brush to help you comb your brows into shape. Love this product!"
5-Star Reviews: 1,700+ 5-Star Reviews
Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask
Why It's Worth Checking Out: This intensive hair mask is a must-have for your weekly routine. It is intensely hydrating and it really transforms my hair after a week of heat styling. I have had significantly less damage ever since I started using it once a week.
What Shoppers Have To Say: "Amazing hair. I have spent hundreds of dollars on hair products. Going from very dark brown to platinum blonde. I have very coarse, curly, damaged hair. I use it a couple times a week. Makes my hair look and feel amazing. I leave it in a little longer than recommended but my hair is severely damaged. My stylist even asked me what I've been using. She said it completely changed my hair. I would recommend this to everyone."
5-Star Reviews: 2,300+ 5-Star Reviews
A Briogeo Deal: You can get a set with this hair mask, another hair mask, and a leave-in conditioning spray, and a treatment oil for just $45.
If you're looking for more great beauty buys, here are 43 products E! Shopping Editors will never stop buying...ever.