25 Ways To Wear the Cargo Pants Trend Like Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Hailey Bieber & More Stars

At this point, we need to realize that almost every trend comes back in style eventually. Case in point, cargo pants are everywhere these days. Just take a look at all your favorite celebs rocking the retro-looking trend. Rihanna has been spotted in camo cargos a few times in recent months. Addison Rae wore camouflage cargo pants too.
Kim Kardashian sported a metallic silver pair in New York City while she hung out with Pete Davidson. Meanwhile, her sister Khloe Kardashian went for a neutral look. Charli D'Amelio wore a bold pair of bright pink cargo pants for a performance. Dua Lipa recently opted for some red cargos.
Ciara proved that cargo pants can be loungewear with a super cozy pair. Bella Hadid took a unique route opting for a cargo skirt instead of pants. And, of course, there's the classic black look, which Hailey Bieber proved will never go out of style. Olivia Rodrigo wore her Edikted black cargos for a day at Disney.
Whether you prefer neutrals or love to rock bold colors, there's a pair of cargo pants for you from your traditional styles to loungewear to leather options. If you want to get in on the trend, we rounded up some fashionable selections to narrow down your shopping.
Pink Cargo Pants
Don't abandon your signature color. There are plenty of on-trend pink-hued cargos to shop.
Superdown Seleste Drawstring Jogger Pant
If pink is your color, but you still want to get in on the cargo look, this satin pair is so luxurious. It also comes in black.
Arctix Womens Snow Sports Insulated Cargo Pants
These cargos are fashionable and functional. If you're an outdoor girl, these give you the insulation you need, keeping you warm in temperatures as cold as -20°. These are available in 20 colors in short, tall, and standard heights. These cargos have 5,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Athleta Vienna Cargo Pant
These will become your new favorite pants for work, travel, and everything in between. They're made from a recycled, stretchy fabric that feels soft and looks sleek. The pants have six pockets, so you can store all your essentials when you're on-the-go. These also come in brass yellow and black.
Black Faux Leather Cargo Pants
Black leather pants are always a good idea. Black leather pants with pockets are even better.
PrettyLittleThing Black Faux Leather Cargo Pants
Elevate your weekend wardrobe with these black faux leather cargo pants. Pair these with a blazer and your favorite heels to be Instagram-ready. These cargos also come in green.
Asos Design Leather Look Combat Utility Pants in Black
Make your jeans jealous with a pair of black leather cargo pants.
AFRM Sigmund Faux Leather Cargo Pants
Go for that highly-coveted all-leather look, pairing these faux leather pants with a leather top or blazer. These are sporty, chic, and high fashion all at the same time.
Cargo Joggers
Cargo pants with a drawstring bring all of our favorite trends together. We get the comfort of sweats and the function of cargos.
Abercrombie Luxe Terry Cargo Joggers
These joggers look like a polished pair of khakis and they have all the comfort of your favorite sweats along with some cargo pockets. They also come in black.
Libin Women's Cargo Joggers
These joggers are lightweight and quick-drying, which make them an ideal choice for your next workout or hike. They come in 12 colors and they have 3,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Good American Shine Boyfriend Cargo
These are not your standard joggers. They are lined with mesh fabric for breathability and they're made from a gorgeous fabric with a slight shine. Dress them up or dress them down, you'll always look chic. This pair from Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American is perfect for the celeb-worn chocolate brown trend, but these joggers also come in other colors.
Green Cargos
From camo looks to olive green pants, green is such a staple color for cargo pants.
Venus Cargo Lounge Joggers
These have pockets for your essentials and a drawstring at the waist to maximize your comfort. They are also available in black.
Superdown Chloe Cargo Pants
These pants have the polish of trousers and the function of cargos.
Collusion Ultimate Low Rise Cargo Pants in Khaki Camo Print
Camo print cargo pants are just such a classic.
Free People Make It Known Fleece Pants
These take your standard green cargos to the next level with a gorgeous print and super soft fleece fabric.
Free People Under The Stars Cargo Pants
These need-now pants come with a matching belt.
Black Cargos
Black pants are always a great addition to your wardrobe, especially when there are pockets on pockets.
Edikted Sia Low-rise Cargo Pants
These pants have a low-rise waist, military-style pockets, and they come with a matching belt.
Raroauf Cargo Pants
These are your classic, boyfriend-style cargo pants. The black is a must-have, for sure, but these also come in a bunch of other colors. They have 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Neutral Cargo Pants
Tan, khaki, and brown cargo pants are a solid investment for your wardrobe. They pair so well with tops and jackets that you already have.
Venus Cargo Pants
If you want to maximize utility, these drawstring cargos have six different pockets. They're available in sizes ranging from 2 to 24.
Free People Boyish The Cobain Cargo Pants
You'll embody effortless coolness when you wear these high-rise cargo pants.
Superdown Elena Cargo Pant
You really can't beat this $27 price tag. If you want to look and feel chic, you need these cargos.
Woman Within Women's Plus Size Convertible Length Cargo Pant
The coolest part about these pants is that you convert them to a cuffed crop look, which means they are basically two pairs in one. These come in 14 colors.
Bright Cargos
Go for the bold, vibrant, bright colors if you want to stand out in your cargos.
Asyou Nylon Cargo Pants in Red
What's trendy, chic, and red all over? These cargos. The red cargos are made from nylon fabric and the have elasticized legs.
Shein Flap Pocket Side Ruched Detail Cargo Pants
This bright blue is gorgeous that ruched waistline is absolutely to die for.
Asyou Cargo Jeans in Orange
These jeans are the perfect mix between yellow and orange.
BDG Giada Cargo Pant
These lavender cargos are the epitome of Y2K fashion. They also come in olive green.
Free People Game Time Pants
The word "cozy" doesn't even begin to describe these fleece cargos.
