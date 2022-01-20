20 Ways To Wear The Chocolate Brown Trend Like Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Ciara & More Stars

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Is chocolate brown the new black? There will never actually be a "new black," but adding a new go-to hue to your wardrobe is always a good idea. Chocolate brown has the versatility of a neutral and an incredible sophistication that will elevate any look. Just take a style cue from your favorite celebs. Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Bieber, dared to rock chocolate brown leather.
Ciara may just be the queen of the trend, recently wearing a short-sleeve sweater, a monochromatic suit ensemble, an all-leather look, a gorgeous gown, and loungewear all in chocolate brown. Kendall Jenner, Rosie Huntington Whiteley, and Elsa Hosk prove that a chocolate brown coat is the go-to, off-duty uniform for supermodels. Lori Harvey strutted down the runway in a long gown with cut-outs and a high slit at the thigh. Lori also wore a chocolate brown mini dress for her New Year's Eve celebrations with Michael B. Jordan. Sofia Richie redefined casual coolness in brown, corduroy pants.
If you want to get in on the trend, check out some of our favorite chocolate brown pieces below.
Eva Shoulder Bag- Brown Croc
This '90s-esque shoulder bag is back in style in a major way. This faux croc bag goes with everything, especially if you want to sport an all brown ensemble.
Prettygarden Women’s Solid Color Two Piece Outfit
This two-piece set is athleisure chic, perfect for lounging on the couch or running errands. It has 8,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mangopop Women's Round Neck Short Sleeve T Shirts Basic Bodysuits
You can never have too many bodysuits. This chocolate brown one is cute on its own and as a layering piece. This bodysuit has 5,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lulus Study Session Brown Ribbed Button-Up Collared Sweater Top
This button-up, collared sweater top is both casual and polished at the same time.
SKIMS Cozy Knit Unisex Pullover
This is the most comfortable pullover you'll ever wear. It's perfect for lounging around or you can dress it up with a pair of nice pants.
Journee Collection Markita Vegan Leather Sock Bootie
These cute, vegan leather sock booties are incredibly comfortably and effortlessly chic.
Bertte Plush Throw Blanket Super Soft Fuzzy Warm Blanket
If you're looking to upgrade your TV-watching situation, add this soft, fuzzy blanket to your cart. Plus, it's a great decorative piece to drape over your living room furniture. This blanket has 7,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Nasty Gal Faux Suede Pointed Knee High Boots
These faux suede, knee high boots look so expensive, but they're actually just $30.
Boohoo Faux Leather Shacket
It's part shirt, it's part jacket, and it's absolutely everything. Immediately elevate any ensemble with this faux leather shacket.
Alo Yoga Gold Rush Puffer
The Alo Yoga Gold Rush Puffer is just what you need to feel luxe (and warm) in the winter. Plus, it has zippered pockets for all of your essentials.
Los Angeles Apparel Cotton Knit Sleeveless Mock Neck Sweater
This sleeveless sweater is something you can wear all year long. It has a slightly cropped fit and mock neckline.
Falari Baseball Cap Adjustable Size for Running Workouts and Outdoor Activities
Having a bad hair day? Cover that up and stay on trend with this chocolate brown baseball cap. This hat has 4,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Naturalizer Jac Bootie
This lace-up combat booties are fashion-forward and water-repellent, which is just what we need for winter weather. They have a built-in thermal, sock liner for advanced heat retention and contour+ technology for supreme comfort.
Winter Leather Gloves for Women, with Full-Hand Touchscreen Featured, Warm Driving Gloves
Keep your hands warm, look stylish, and text at the same time with these touchscreen-compatible, brown leather gloves.
Huda Beauty Nude Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette
Chocolate brown isn't just for clothing and accessories. Go full-on monochromatic with your look and incorporate chocolate brown hues into your eye makeup with this palette from Huda Beauty.
L'Academie Alenna Skirt
This ribbed skirt can be easily styled for a casual day or for a dressed-up occasion.
Jouica Womens Turtleneck Oversized Sweaters
This acrylic sweater is unbelievably soft, lightweight, and luxurious at the same time. It has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hotapei Sweater Vest Women
This oversized sweater vest works over classic, white, button-down top or you can wear it on its own.
L'Agence Marguerite Coated Jean
These high-rise skinny jeans are extremely flattering with a contoured waistband. The high-stretch denim is coated with an espresso-brown hue.
Boohoo Longline Double Breasted Belted Wool Look Coat
Exude those "supermodel walking past the paparazzi" vibes with this long line, brown coat.
If you want to add more celeb-inspired fashion to your wardrobe, check out these velvet looks and winter white ensembles rocked by your favorite stars.