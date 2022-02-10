28 Ways to Wear the Pearlcore Trend Like Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, Kerry Washington & More Celebs

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Yes, pearls are a timeless trend, but they are everywhere these days in so many unique ways. The pearlcore trend is really going strong, thanks to celebs like Kerry Washington, Mindy Kaling, Dua Lipa, Kate Middleton, and Ariana Grande who have worn pearl earrings recently. Kerry and Mindy went all out with the trend, wearing pearl-adorned shoes as well.
And then there are the pearl necklaces, which we've seen Ariana, Addison Rae, Bella Hadid, and Vanessa Hudgens wearing these days. Hailey Bieber wore a Frasier Sterling pearl choker.
If you want to get your pearl on, there are so many ways to do it, in addition to jewelry. Bring the pearlcore trend to your clothes, belts, hair accessories, bags, shoes, and more with some fashionable finds below.
Pearl Hair Accessories
Even on a day with messy, undone hair, you can add some polish to your look with some pearl-adorned hair accessories.
Pearl Hair Clips- 18 Pieces
18 pearl hair clips for $10 is a tough deal to pass up. These beautiful clips are great for a special event or you can just add a little fun pairing these with a casual look.
This set has 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "These are absolutely beautiful and great value for the money. The package comes with many clips and barrettes and they hold my hair well. The pearls miraculously stay in place and don't come off at all, even with rough use. They come in a beautiful pink box. I am buying a few more sets as gifts! This is a really nice gift."
Kingmas 2 Pack Pearl Hair Clips
If you don't need 18 hair clips, this set of two is more than enough to be on-trend and look adorable.
"They look great. Exactly as expected. The pearls have a great color," an Amazon shopper shared.
Agirlvct Pearl Hair Claw 4 Pack
Keep your hair out of your face with these claw clips. Pearls definitely level up the typical claw clip.
An Amazon review said, "Great purchase! Very sturdy hair clips that captures all of it. Beautiful pearls (aka, they don't look cheap!) and I'm always getting compliments on these clips when I wear them. Would definitely repurchase."
Fafahouse 4 Pack Pearl Hair Ties
If you're one of those people who always has a hair tie on her wrist, upgrade with a pearl hair tie, which brings so much class and intrigue to your typical ponytail.
4 Pieces Pearl Headbands
Transform your look an instant with one of these pearl headbands.
An Amazon customer raved, "I've gotten so many compliments on this set of pearl headbands. They're super cute and look great with everything."
Pearl Bags
Accessorize and elevate any look with a pearl bag for a touch of elegance.
Linkidea Women Beaded Pearl Purse
This is the perfect bag for an evening out. It's small, but it has enough room for your must-have essentials.
"Shut the front door.. this purse is super cute and worth the money. Prettier in person," an Amazon shopper said.
Uborse Women Pearl Clutch Bag
Are you obsessed with this bag or are you obsessed with this bag? The top handle bag is gorgeous and it comes with a longer detachable strap.
There so many rave reviews about this bag, with one shopper sharing, "This purse is gorgeous! The pictures don't do it justice. All of the pearls are sewn in not glued. Delivery was super fast."
Pearl Belts
You can dress up a plain white t-shirt with jeans or you can add this to an evening look as a finishing touch.
8 Other Reasons Delilah Belt
Whether you outfit has belt loops or not, you can wear this gold-plated pearl chain waist belt. Throw it on over a dress or wear it with jeans. The styling possibilities are endless and the compliments are guaranteed.
Ettika Pearl Chain Belt
This gold chain belt with pearl accents is absolutely everything.
Pearl Shoes
Put some prep in your step with some pearl-decorated footwear.
Pearls Converse For Bride
These Converse are the perfect, comfy shoe for a bride, but anyone who loves pearls should check these out. They're the perfect way to bring elevated comfort to any look.
Kelly & Katie Hildie Pump
These are the perfect wedding shoe, for sure. But, again, you don't need to be a bride to pull these off. Embrace pearlcore trend and go for these.
Jessica Simpson Grissa Sandal
These are not your typical flats, but that doesn't mean you can't wear them every day.
Shoedazzle Banks Combat Boot
Most of us think "black" when combat boots are mentioned, but this ivory pair is just as versatile. Plus, the pearls bring a nice juxtaposition.
Pearl Apparel
Pearls don't just have to be accessories. Get clothes with the pearls already on them.
Lulus Perfect Company Ivory Tweed Sleeveless Cropped Blazer & Shorts
How darling is this two-piece outfit? The pearl buttons are everything and these are both incredibly versatile pieces that you can wear with other items you already have.
ASOS Design Ruffle Cardigan With Pearl Button in Cream
Cardigans are timeless, but they're everywhere these days. This pearl button cardigan can easily go from sweet to sexy depending on how you style it.
Cider Contrasting Edge Pearl Knit Dress
All eyes will be on you in this incredibly detailed pearl knit dress.
Beach Bunny Look and Glisten Pearl Mesh Top
Go bold with this pearl mesh top. It would look amazing with a bralette and jeans. Or you can wear it as a coverup over a white bathing suit.
Pearl Jewelry
Of course, it wouldn't be a pearl roundup without some jewelry picks.
BaubleBar Romina Earrings
These earrings are the perfect example of pearls with an edge.
Free People Arcadia Back Layered Necklace
If you're wearing a dress or a top with an open back, wow everyone with the Arcadia Back Layered Necklace from Free People. It's also available in silver.
ZAXIE Tassel Me This Pearl Y-Neck
Freshen up your look with this gold necklace complete with pearl tassels.
Tgirls Dainty Pearl Body Chain
Rock a pearl body chain for a summer pool party.
An Amazon review said, "Love this body jewelry. Looks exactly as pictured. So cute!!"
Hicarer 4 Pairs Faux Pearl Hoop Earrings
If you love a hoop, but want to bring some pearls to your life, check out this 4-pair set.
"Mannn!! Okay people, these are FIRE. Period! They never go out of style, but this is a updated, hot girl version yet classy! Yuss get you some. Oh and they are the right 'big' size we are looking for ladies," an Amazon shopper gushed.
Made by Mary Pearl Bracelet
This pearl bracelet is great for everyday wear and for special events. It really does go with everything.
Adina's Jewels
This tiny pearl strand is a sweet spin on the typical choker. This is cute on its own and for layering with other strands.
Frasier Sterling
This necklace has heart-shaped pearls, which is a fun addition to any look.
Right now, there's a 40% off sale at Frasier Sterling for E! shoppers. Use the promo code EONLINE40 to get this discount.
Jewelrieshop Faux Pearl Stud Earrings 5 Pairs, Stainless Steel Hypoallergenic Starter Set
Pearl earrings are just so classic. This set comes with five pairs in different sizes. Sure, earrings at this price sound too good to be true, but one Amazon shopper shared, "I bought these earrings years ago and have worn them many times and many places." Another said, "I have sensitive skin that breaks out and swells up wearing cheap metal, and these do not bother me at all. They are definitely hypoallergenic. You can't beat the amount of earrings you get for the price! I highly recommend them."
