28 Ways to Wear the Pearlcore Trend Like Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, Kerry Washington & More Celebs

Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, Kerry Washington, Mindy Kaling, Addison Rae, and more stars have rocked the pearlcore trend and you can too.

By Marenah Dobin Feb 10, 2022 4:36 PMTags
ECOMM PEARL TREND, Kerry Washington, Addison Rae, Hailey Bieber, Mindy Kaling, Dua LipaInstagram

Yes, pearls are a timeless trend, but they are everywhere these days in so many unique ways. The pearlcore trend is really going strong, thanks to celebs like Kerry Washington, Mindy Kaling, Dua Lipa, Kate Middleton, and Ariana Grande who have worn pearl earrings recently. Kerry and Mindy went all out with the trend, wearing pearl-adorned shoes as well. 

And then there are the pearl necklaces, which we've seen Ariana, Addison Rae, Bella Hadid, and Vanessa Hudgens wearing these days. Hailey Bieber wore a Frasier Sterling pearl choker.

If you want to get your pearl on, there are so many ways to do it, in addition to jewelry. Bring the pearlcore trend to your clothes, belts, hair accessories, bags, shoes, and more with some fashionable finds below.

Pearl Hair Accessories

Even on a day with messy, undone hair, you can add some polish to your look with some pearl-adorned hair accessories.

Pearl Hair Clips- 18 Pieces

18 pearl hair clips for $10 is a tough deal to pass up. These beautiful clips are great for a special event or you can just add a little fun pairing these with a casual look.

This set has 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "These are absolutely beautiful and great value for the money. The package comes with many clips and barrettes and they hold my hair well. The pearls miraculously stay in place and don't come off at all, even with rough use. They come in a beautiful pink box. I am buying a few more sets as gifts! This is a really nice gift."

 

$10
Amazon

Kingmas 2 Pack Pearl Hair Clips

If you don't need 18 hair clips, this set of two is more than enough to be on-trend and look adorable.

"They look great. Exactly as expected. The pearls have a great color," an Amazon shopper shared.

$7
$4
Amazon

Agirlvct Pearl Hair Claw 4 Pack

Keep your hair out of your face with these claw clips. Pearls definitely level up the typical claw clip.

An Amazon review said, "Great purchase! Very sturdy hair clips that captures all of it. Beautiful pearls (aka, they don't look cheap!) and I'm always getting compliments on these clips when I wear them. Would definitely repurchase."

$10
Amazon

Fafahouse 4 Pack Pearl Hair Ties

If you're one of those people who always has a hair tie on her wrist, upgrade with a pearl hair tie, which brings so much class and intrigue to your typical ponytail.

$8
Amazon

4 Pieces Pearl Headbands

Transform your look an instant with one of these pearl headbands.

An Amazon customer raved, "I've gotten so many compliments on this set of pearl headbands. They're super cute and look great with everything."

$9
Amazon

Pearl Bags

Accessorize and elevate any look with a pearl bag for a touch of elegance.

Linkidea Women Beaded Pearl Purse

This is the perfect bag for an evening out. It's small, but it has enough room for your must-have essentials.

"Shut the front door.. this purse is super cute and worth the money. Prettier in person," an Amazon shopper said.

$40
Amazon

Uborse Women Pearl Clutch Bag

Are you obsessed with this bag or are you obsessed with this bag? The top handle bag is gorgeous and it comes with a longer detachable strap.

There so many rave reviews about this bag, with one shopper sharing, "This purse is gorgeous! The pictures don't do it justice. All of the pearls are sewn in not glued. Delivery was super fast."

$39
Amazon

Pearl Belts

You can dress up a plain white t-shirt with jeans or you can add this to an evening look as a finishing touch.

8 Other Reasons Delilah Belt

Whether you outfit has belt loops or not, you can wear this gold-plated pearl chain waist belt. Throw it on over a dress or wear it with jeans. The styling possibilities are endless and the compliments are guaranteed.

$45
Revolve

Ettika Pearl Chain Belt

This gold chain belt with pearl accents is absolutely everything.

$115
$65
Revolve

Pearl Shoes

Put some prep in your step with some pearl-decorated footwear.

Pearls Converse For Bride

These Converse are the perfect, comfy shoe for a bride, but anyone who loves pearls should check these out. They're the perfect way to bring elevated comfort to any look.

$265
$199
Etsy

Kelly & Katie Hildie Pump

These are the perfect wedding shoe, for sure. But, again, you don't need to be a bride to pull these off. Embrace pearlcore trend and go for these.

$85
$50
DSW

Jessica Simpson Grissa Sandal

These are not your typical flats, but that doesn't mean you can't wear them every day.

$79
$50
DSW

Shoedazzle Banks Combat Boot

Most of us think "black" when combat boots are mentioned, but this ivory pair is just as versatile. Plus, the pearls bring a nice juxtaposition.

$83
Shoedazzle

Pearl Apparel

Pearls don't just have to be accessories. Get clothes with the pearls already on them.

Lulus Perfect Company Ivory Tweed Sleeveless Cropped Blazer & Shorts

How darling is this two-piece outfit? The pearl buttons are everything and these are both incredibly versatile pieces that you can wear with other items you already have.

$49
Blazer
$49
Shorts

ASOS Design Ruffle Cardigan With Pearl Button in Cream

Cardigans are timeless, but they're everywhere these days. This pearl button cardigan can easily go from sweet to sexy depending on how you style it.

$26
$14
ASOS

Cider Contrasting Edge Pearl Knit Dress

All eyes will be on you in this incredibly detailed pearl knit dress.

$26
Cider

Cider

You can never go wrong with a cream, cable knit cardigan. This comfy sweater is just oh-so-special with the pearl buttons.

$34
$29
Cider

Beach Bunny Look and Glisten Pearl Mesh Top

Go bold with this pearl mesh top. It would look amazing with a bralette and jeans. Or you can wear it as a coverup over a white bathing suit.

$89
Revolve

Pearl Jewelry

Of course, it wouldn't be a pearl roundup without some jewelry picks.

BaubleBar Romina Earrings

These earrings are the perfect example of pearls with an edge.

$38
BaubleBar

Free People Arcadia Back Layered Necklace

If you're wearing a dress or a top with an open back, wow everyone with the Arcadia Back Layered Necklace from Free People. It's also available in silver.

$38
Free People

Adina's Jewels Multi Pearl Lariat

This is the necklace you need to take a v-neck top to another level, but, of course, it pairs well with other tops too.

$98
Adina's Jewels

ZAXIE Tassel Me This Pearl Y-Neck

Freshen up your look with this gold necklace complete with pearl tassels.

$40
ZAXIE

Tgirls Dainty Pearl Body Chain

Rock a pearl body chain for a summer pool party.

An Amazon review said, "Love this body jewelry. Looks exactly as pictured. So cute!!"

$9
Amazon

Hicarer 4 Pairs Faux Pearl Hoop Earrings

If you love a hoop, but want to bring some pearls to your life, check out this 4-pair set.

"Mannn!! Okay people, these are FIRE. Period! They never go out of style, but this is a updated, hot girl version yet classy! Yuss get you some. Oh and they are the right 'big' size we are looking for ladies," an Amazon shopper gushed.

$9
Amazon

Made by Mary Pearl Bracelet

This pearl bracelet is great for everyday wear and for special events. It really does go with everything.

$38
Made by Mary

Adina's Jewels

This tiny pearl strand is a sweet spin on the typical choker. This is cute on its own and for layering with other strands.

$68
Adina's Jewels

Frasier Sterling

This necklace has heart-shaped pearls, which is a fun addition to any look.

Right now, there's a 40% off sale at Frasier Sterling for E! shoppers. Use the promo code EONLINE40 to get this discount.

 

$32
$19
Frasier Sterling

Jewelrieshop Faux Pearl Stud Earrings 5 Pairs, Stainless Steel Hypoallergenic Starter Set

Pearl earrings are just so classic. This set comes with five pairs in different sizes. Sure, earrings at this price sound too good to be true, but one Amazon shopper shared, "I bought these earrings years ago and have worn them many times and many places." Another said, "I have sensitive skin that breaks out and swells up wearing cheap metal, and these do not bother me at all. They are definitely hypoallergenic. You can't beat the amount of earrings you get for the price! I highly recommend them."

 

$7
Amazon

If you want to rock another celeb-worn trend, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, and many more stars have Nike Air Force 1's.

