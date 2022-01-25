16 Ways to Go Incognito with The Celeb Spy Trend

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It turns out you don't have to be a celebrity on the run from paparazzi to rock an incognito look like Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Lori Harvey, Emily Ratajkowski, or Paige DeSorbo. The spy trend is the newest cool-girl trend to take the world of celebrity street style by storm. This celeb-loved look is giving chic, mysterious, sexy it-girl vibes, and we're totally here for it! If you see us rebranding our wardrobe by making it dark and mysterious, now you know why.
The look is defined by black from head to toe which is the perfect monochromatic palette cleanser from other trends that are more colorful and loud. The spy trend features long coats, lots of leather, 90s shoulder bags, tall, sexy boots, black shades, and either a black hat or a slicked-back bun. You'll feel like a strong Bond Girl, one of Charlie's Angels, Mrs. Smith, or a part of the Matrix.
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to scroll below for 16 pieces that will help you rock the chic, mysterious spy trend.
ADE WU Rectangle Sunglasses for Women Retro 90s Sunglasses
These small, black, rectangular sunglasses are the 90s vibes that will complete any spy-inspired outfit. The best part? They're under $8!
Black Contrast Faux Fur Belted Short Jacket
This faux leather jacket looks so luxurious. You'll feel like you're jetting off to Europe to go on a secret mission.
Plus Black Faux Leather Drop Arm Midi Trench
This size-inclusive style is so chic and perfect for an it-girl winter.
Xiangniu Knotted Women Handbag Pu Leather
This bag looks designer, but it's only $35!
JW PEI Eva Shoulder Bag - Black Croc
Here's another little black shoulder bag that is giving all the 90s vibes in all the best ways.
ZLUXURQ Luxury Italian Soft Leather Gloves for Women
A good pair of leather gloves can go a long way for a chic winter outfit. Throw these on and you'll feel like you're on a mission to steal diamonds. What's more exciting or luxurious than that?
Macey Pants Black
Sultry, empowered cool-girl vibes are what the spy trend is all about. These pants are giving us just that!
Wayde Black Leather Boot
Everyone needs a pair of chunky tall boots in their closet this season. The best part? These boots are so comfortable, you'll have no problem completing any of your missions.
ASOS DESIGN faux fur roll back bucket hat in black
Go incognito with this trending faux fur bucket hat!
