Khloe Kardashian Takes True Thompson and Chicago West Out for a "Girls Day"

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Shares Message After Tristan Thompson's Apology

Girls just want to have fun.

Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories, Saturday, Feb. 19, to share a series of selfies from an afternoon outing with her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson and 4-year-old niece Chicago West.

In one sweet snap, the 37-year-old reality star puckers up with a kiss face as True, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, smiles alongside her while buckled up in a car seat.

In another pic, Khloe makes a similar face while appearing with Chicago, the second-youngest of Kim Kardashian and e Kanye "Ye" West's four children. Khloe captioned the photo, "Girls day."

In each adorable snap, Khloe rocks a black sleeveless top, oversized dark shades and large hoop earrings.

The girls' outing comes just one day after Tristan shared photos of himself and True enjoying a daddy-daughter date. Tristian posted a sweet video to Instagram that showed him planting a sweet kiss on his little girls' forehead during a meal out. The 30-year-old basketball player called the outing, "My favorite type of date nights."