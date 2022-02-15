Maralee Nichols Says Tristan Thompson Has "Done Nothing" to Support Son Amid Child Support Reports

Watch : What's Next for Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson?

Maralee Nichols is hoping Tristan Thompson steps up his parenting game.

Nearly two months after she welcomed the NBA player's third child, Maralee is alleging that the athlete hasn't had much involvement in their son's life.

"Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son," Maralee's rep said in a statement to E! News on Feb. 15 after an article surfaced claiming he would pay $40,000 a month. "He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance. In the future we hope that reporters covering this situation contact us to confirm any facts before publishing."

E! News has reached out to Tristan's team for comment, but hasn't heard back.

News broke in December that Maralee had filed a paternity lawsuit against the Indiana Pacers player earlier in the year. According to court documents obtained by E! News, the baby was conceived in Houston, Texas in March while Tristan was in town celebrating his 30th birthday.