Robert Pattinson Shares Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse's Tearful Reaction to The Batman

While Robert Pattinson was "absolutely terrified" to watch his new movie The Batman in its entirety, his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse helped calm his nerves with a sweet gesture.

Holy smokes, Batman!

Robert Pattinson's story of Suki Waterhouse's reaction to his new movie is so sweet. During his Feb. 16 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actor recalled the day he watched The Batman in its entirety for the very first time alongside his girlfriend. 

"I'd seen the first 90 minutes by myself in an IMAX before, and I knew that the first 90 minutes was great," he told Jimmy Kimmel. "But I've kind of gotten into this habit where I kind of realized I need to be in the perfect balance of serotonin to watch my own stuff. I need to work out for two hours beforehand, I need to have an enormous amount of sugar and caffeine and so whatever I'm watching I'm like, 'Yes!'" 

But once Pattinson settled in to watch the film with director Matt Reeves and Waterhouse, she helped calm his nerves. "It was really her reaction that kind of changed the entire thing," Pattinson said. "Because I'm pretty sure she's not normally into watching kind of superhero movies. And just seeing it was capturing her attention the entire time and then she just held my hand and just touched it right there [to her cheek] and I could feel a little tear and I was like, 'No way!'"

All together now: awwwwww! But Kimmel had one question: "And then after the movie was she just all over you, super sexed up from Batman?" 

With a laugh, Pattinson replied, "I mean, yeah."

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

The Twilight alum and the Seance actress first sparked romance rumors in 2018. And aside from a few public sightings and rare interview comments, they've tried to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. But it looks like the couple is still going strong.

"They are very solid in their relationship," a source told E! News in November. "They've gone to a few events together lately and are always just totally joined at the hip. You can tell he's completely in love with her."

