40 Under $100 Ways To Wear All-Leather Outfits Like Rihanna, Megan Fox, Kim Kardashian, & More Celebs

There's just something so incredibly luxurious about an all-leather outfit, right? Leather always exudes those cool girl, chic vibes. Some say that "less is more," but not when it comes to leather. Don't be afraid to pair your leather jacket with some leather pants and some leather boots. Take a cue from Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, and Lori Harvey who killed it in some all-black leather ensembles. You can wear a leather coat with a leather skirt, just like Jennifer Lopez and Megan thee Stallion. Go for a brown leather dress, a la Kate Hudson and Hailey Bieber.

You can branch out with some colorful leather looks too. Megan Fox recently wore an all-purple look. Ciara went for an olive green ensemble. Khloe Kardashian wore a red leather dress with a leather coat, purse, and a matching face mask. Even if you don't have a stylist or celebrity's clothing budget, you can still get that all-leather look at an affordable price point, i.e. under $100. Keep on scrolling to see some leather (and faux leather) coats, pants, leggings, headbands, skirts, dresses, bags, shoes, tops, and more to help you nail the trend.