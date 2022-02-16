40 Under $100 Ways To Wear All-Leather Outfits Like Rihanna, Megan Fox, Kim Kardashian, & More Celebs

The all-leather outfits look expensive, but here are 40 affordable options to channel your favorite stars like Rihanna, Megan Fox, Kim Kardashian, Megan thee Stallion, and Jennifer Lopez.

By Marenah Dobin Feb 16, 2022 11:47 PMTags
EComm: Celeb All Leather TrendGetty Images/Splash News/Backgrid/Instagram

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There's just something so incredibly luxurious about an all-leather outfit, right? Leather always exudes those cool girl, chic vibes. Some say that "less is more," but not when it comes to leather. Don't be afraid to pair your leather jacket with some leather pants and some leather boots. Take a cue from Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, and Lori Harvey who killed it in some all-black leather ensembles. You can wear a leather coat with a leather skirt, just like Jennifer Lopez and Megan thee Stallion. Go for a brown leather dress, a la Kate Hudson and Hailey Bieber

You can branch out with some colorful leather looks too. Megan Fox recently wore an all-purple look. Ciara went for an olive green ensemble. Khloe Kardashian wore a red leather dress with a leather coat, purse, and a matching face mask. Even if you don't have a stylist or celebrity's clothing budget, you can still get that all-leather look at an affordable price point, i.e. under $100. Keep on scrolling to see some leather (and faux leather) coats, pants, leggings, headbands, skirts, dresses, bags, shoes, tops, and more to help you nail the trend.

Leather Coats

A leather coat, jacket, or blazer is an easy way to elevate any look and instantly up your cool factor.

ASOS Design Faux Leather Spliced Coat in Black

A black trench coat is something that will always be in style. This is a smart investment piece. You will wear this over and over again for years.

 

$110
$66
ASOS

Tanming Women's Faux Leather Moto Biker Short Coat Jacket

This red leather makes a bold statement, but this jacket also comes in 20 other colors. It has 5,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "OMG I LOVE THIS JACKET! Totally surprised and the look, fit and feel! Seems like so many times things are super small or tight, etc but this jacket was PERFECT! I browsed many, many moto jackets on Amazon and settled on this one. I am beyond excited with this purchase."

$29
Amazon

Abercrombie Oversized Vegan Leather Diamond Puffer

This Abercrombie vegan leather puffer is the most chic puffer coat of all time. It's also available in a bunch of other colors and it's on sale.

$200
$80
Abercrombie

Fahsyee Women's Faux Leather Jackets

If you like the look of a stand collar, this faux leather jacket is a great choice. This pink faux leather is beautiful, but there are 18 other colorways. 

This jacket has 2,300+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "GREAT buy. I got one in black and one hooded in red. I am 5'2" about 135 lbs 32D and I usually wear a small or medium. The jackets look beautiful, not like the obvious faux plastic crap you see everywhere. They feel very soft and the best part— no squeak!"

$20-$45
Amazon

Levi's Women's Faux Leather Belted Motorcycle Jacket (Standard and Plus Sizes)

Levi's is such a reliable brand for jackets. You can never go wrong with Levi's leather motorcycle jacket. It has 1,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$26
Amazon

The Drop Women's @lisadnyc Faux Leather Long Trench Coat

This faux leather trench is a true wardrobe staple in black, but it also comes in grey, which is a unique neutral.

$35
Amazon

Leather Bags

A leather bag is always a good idea. It is the finishing touch to any look, they're functional, and they're easy to clean.

JW PEI 90s Shoulder Bag

This '90s-esque shoulder bag is back in style in a major way. This faux croc bag goes with everything, especially if you want to sport an all brown ensemble. This bag comes in seven additional colors.

 

$39
Amazon

JW PEI Gabbi Bag

This is just an It Girl bag. You need one in every color to match your all-leather outfits. Hailey BieberGigi HadidEmily RatajkowskiLucy Hale, and Irina Shayk have been photographed with the JW PEI Gabbi bag.

Eternal It Girl Megan Fox has it in multiple colors and has been photographed with it in blackblue, and green.  Reality fan favorites Kyle RichardsKathy HiltonKandi Burruss, and Ashley Iaconetti have that Gabbi bag too. 

$80
Amazon

Dreubea Women's Soft Faux Leather Tote

This faux leather tote comes in 160+ colors. It has 5-star Amazon reviews. It's also an E! Shopping Editors favorite

$31
$16
Amazon

Leather Hats & Headbands

If you want to ease your way into the all-leather vibes, wear a headband or hat with a leather clothing piece.

Manshui Pu Leather Cross Knotted Headbands- Set of 3

One of these knotted headbands will make you look chic in an instant. Plus, you really can't beat this price for a set of three. An Amazon shopper said, "The colors are really vibrant. The faux leather looks high end. Love how they look."

Another shared, "I often have trouble wearing headbands because they're sometimes too tight and give me a headache, or they're too loose and slide back. So far, these headbands fit great and coordinate with pretty much all of my shoes, handbags, etc."

$20
$8
Amazon

Loneedy Checked Leather Headbands- Set of 4

How cute are these headbands? They come in packs of four with different color combinations available.

Amazon shoppers love them, with one sharing, "These bands do not hurt my head as other bands have done. Sometimes I even have to remember to take the band off at night.
I wear these daily...love them." 

$17
Amazon

Samtree Unisex Baseball Cap

Hide your bad hair day with a leather baseball cap

$14
Amazon

Leather Pants

Step away from the sweatpants and slip into some leather pants instead. There are so many comfortable trousers, joggers, and leggings to choose from.

Tagoo Women's Stretchy Faux Leather Leggings

These faux leather leggings come in black, brown, and red. They have 7,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and they've also been recommended by Lala Kent and Porsha Williams.

$40
Amazon

Abercrombie Vegan Leather Dad Pants

This high-rise pants are made from buttery soft vegan leather. They have an on-trend crossover waistband, which gives those It Girl vibes. These pants come in standard, petite, and tall lengths.

 

$99
Abercrombie

Abercrombie Vegan Leather Split-Hem Pants

These pants have a super high rise and a trendy split-hem detail at the leg. They also come in black.

 

$99
$69
Abercrombie

Superdown Sia Pants

Don't these strappy leather pants give you such Euphoria vibes

$68
Revolve

BlankNYC Faux Leather Wide Leg

You might not think "relaxed" when leather is involved, but these wide leg pants fit the bill.

$98
$69
Revolve

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

Of course, the iconic Spanx faux leather leggings made the list. They are a celeb favorite and an E! Shopping Editor favorite. They've been spotted on Lizzo, Kris Jenner, Chrishell Stause, Kelly Clarkson, and Jennifer Hudson. 

You'll wear these black, faux leather leggings all the time. You can easily dress them up or dress them down. You can even work out in them. These pants are available in sizes ranging from XS to 3X in standard, petite, and tall lengths. 

 

$98
Spanx

Leather Tops

You will look and feel like the fashionista that you are in a leather crop top, tank top, bodysuit, or button-down shirt. 

Bardot Vegan Leather Corset Bustier

This corset-style top looks so expensive, but it's just $89. It is really giving such expensive designer vibes. It also comes in brown.

$89
Revolve

SKIMS Faux Leather Mock Neck Bodysuit

You will wow everyone when you wear this faux leather, mock neck bodysuit from Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS. It comes in six different colors.

$98
SKIMS

Naked Wardrobe Faux Leather Bodysuit

If you want a long-sleeve leather look with a deep neckline, this is the bodysuit for you.

$68
Nordstrom

Good American Better Than Leather Bandeau Top

This black leather bandeau from Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American would look amazing under a black leather blazer.

$69
Good American

Good American Better Than Leather Crop Top

This tan crop top is incredibly chic and it's buttery soft. It's the perfect layering piece for an all-leather look. This top also comes in black.

$89
Good American

Superdown Stevie Ruched Top

A Revolve shopper shared, "Convinced this would look flattering on any body type. Bought one for me and my sister and we both love. Good quality material!" Yeah, that's an immediate "add to cart" item.

 

$55
Revolve

Leather Boots

If you're already wearing a leather outfit, you just need to finish it off with a pair of leather boots to exude those "avoiding the paparazzi" vibes.

Steve Madden Priority Boots

These leather boots are so on-trend with the eye-catching lug sole.

$140
$80
DSW

Journee Collection Mariana Extra Wide Calf Over the Knee Boot

You'll turn heads whenever your rock these over-the-knee boots.

$120
$85
DSW

Journee Collection Landree Boot

These tall boots are incredibly sleek. These also come in white and black.

$120
$85
DSW

Journee Collection Aryia Over the Knee Boot

A black leather, over-the-knee boot is an absolute must-have.

$110
$80
DSW

Leather Gloves

Leather gloves look chic, save your hands from the winter cold, and you can even text with them on.

Bellady Womens Winter Opera Elbow Length Gloves

A pair of elbow-length gloves is just incredibly sophisticated, especially if you opt for the leather. These gloves come in black, pink, brown, and white.

$15
$13
Amazon

Sankuu Winter Black Gloves

If long gloves aren't your vibe, wear these with your favorite leather coat instead. These gloves have 3,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I've been getting lots of compliments over these gloves. I've been sending them here to order, so you better get them soon! They look sleek, aren't bulky, and the interior has a fur lining so they stay warm and insulated!"

$10-$13
Amazon

Leather Skirts

Whether you want to go for a mini, midi, or maxi length, you need some leather skirts in your closet.

Fahsyee Womens Leather Skirt

This mini is a timeless look. It comes in so many colors, it's available at an affordable price point, and it's an Amazon favorite, with one shopper sharing, "I was highly surprised with this one. So worth the money and I would definitely purchase again... When I pulled it out I couldn't believe the quality. It's not thin and it's very soft like real leather would feel. As soon as I put it on it fit like a glove. Hits mid thigh pulled high waisted to my bellybutton. This is going to be a staple for going out. Can dress up or down easily with a t-shirt and sneakers or a cute blouse and heels. Highly recommend this skirt."

$15
Amazon

Missguided Lime Co Ord Faux Leather Midi Skirt

Ditch the neutrals for this vibrant, lime green mid-length skirt.

$45
$22
Missguided

Bardot Strappy Vegan Leather Mini Skirt

This is a strappy take on your conventional black, mini skirt.

$79
$56
Revolve

Free People Maisie Vegan Mini Skirt

This brownish red mini skirt is adorable. A Revolve shopper raved, "Love the style, fit, material and price of this skirt. I'm 5'7" 120 lbs and the size 2 is perfect. It looks great with a blouse, cami or sweater very versatile!"

 

$78
Revolve

Leather Shorts

Yes, it's possible to look chic in a pair of shorts, even biker shorts, if you go for the leather look.

BB Dakota by Steve Madden Faux The Record Short

These brown shorts are a guaranteed compliment-getter.

$69
Revolve

Superdown Chantel Leather Romper

Technically, this isn't a pair of shorts, but it doesn't get much easier than wearing a romper.

$98
Revolve

Yummie Faux Leather Biker Short

These faux leather biker shorts are great for working out and hanging out.

$58
Revolve

Leather Dresses

If you aren't quite ready to wear multiple leather pieces at once, the easiest way to achieve an all-leather look is to wear a dress.

Rachel Parcell Puff Sleeve Vegan Leather Dress

This dress is just everything. From the beautiful color to the puff sleeves and the belt, the details are everything. It also comes in black. Note to shoppers: size up one size with this one.

$158
$94
Rachel Parcell

BB Dakota by Steve Madden Rochester Vegan Leather Mini Dress

This dress is just too cool. There are ties at the side, which allow you to adjust the length of the dress to your preference. 

$89
Revolve

Superdown Nia Mini Dress

This dress combines elements from all our favorite trends. It's giving cardigan meets blazer meets mini dress vibe. You can even get away with wearing this as a top or jacket.

$89
Revolve

If you're looking for more celebrity-inspired shopping, here are some of our recent trend roundups:

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

