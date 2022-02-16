40 Under $100 Ways To Wear All-Leather Outfits Like Rihanna, Megan Fox, Kim Kardashian, & More Celebs

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's just something so incredibly luxurious about an all-leather outfit, right? Leather always exudes those cool girl, chic vibes. Some say that "less is more," but not when it comes to leather. Don't be afraid to pair your leather jacket with some leather pants and some leather boots. Take a cue from Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, and Lori Harvey who killed it in some all-black leather ensembles. You can wear a leather coat with a leather skirt, just like Jennifer Lopez and Megan thee Stallion. Go for a brown leather dress, a la Kate Hudson and Hailey Bieber.
You can branch out with some colorful leather looks too. Megan Fox recently wore an all-purple look. Ciara went for an olive green ensemble. Khloe Kardashian wore a red leather dress with a leather coat, purse, and a matching face mask. Even if you don't have a stylist or celebrity's clothing budget, you can still get that all-leather look at an affordable price point, i.e. under $100. Keep on scrolling to see some leather (and faux leather) coats, pants, leggings, headbands, skirts, dresses, bags, shoes, tops, and more to help you nail the trend.
Leather Coats
A leather coat, jacket, or blazer is an easy way to elevate any look and instantly up your cool factor.
ASOS Design Faux Leather Spliced Coat in Black
A black trench coat is something that will always be in style. This is a smart investment piece. You will wear this over and over again for years.
Tanming Women's Faux Leather Moto Biker Short Coat Jacket
This red leather makes a bold statement, but this jacket also comes in 20 other colors. It has 5,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "OMG I LOVE THIS JACKET! Totally surprised and the look, fit and feel! Seems like so many times things are super small or tight, etc but this jacket was PERFECT! I browsed many, many moto jackets on Amazon and settled on this one. I am beyond excited with this purchase."
Abercrombie Oversized Vegan Leather Diamond Puffer
This Abercrombie vegan leather puffer is the most chic puffer coat of all time. It's also available in a bunch of other colors and it's on sale.
Fahsyee Women's Faux Leather Jackets
If you like the look of a stand collar, this faux leather jacket is a great choice. This pink faux leather is beautiful, but there are 18 other colorways.
This jacket has 2,300+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "GREAT buy. I got one in black and one hooded in red. I am 5'2" about 135 lbs 32D and I usually wear a small or medium. The jackets look beautiful, not like the obvious faux plastic crap you see everywhere. They feel very soft and the best part— no squeak!"
Levi's Women's Faux Leather Belted Motorcycle Jacket (Standard and Plus Sizes)
Levi's is such a reliable brand for jackets. You can never go wrong with Levi's leather motorcycle jacket. It has 1,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Drop Women's @lisadnyc Faux Leather Long Trench Coat
This faux leather trench is a true wardrobe staple in black, but it also comes in grey, which is a unique neutral.
Leather Bags
A leather bag is always a good idea. It is the finishing touch to any look, they're functional, and they're easy to clean.
JW PEI 90s Shoulder Bag
This '90s-esque shoulder bag is back in style in a major way. This faux croc bag goes with everything, especially if you want to sport an all brown ensemble. This bag comes in seven additional colors.
JW PEI Gabbi Bag
This is just an It Girl bag. You need one in every color to match your all-leather outfits. Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Lucy Hale, and Irina Shayk have been photographed with the JW PEI Gabbi bag.
Eternal It Girl Megan Fox has it in multiple colors and has been photographed with it in black, blue, and green. Reality fan favorites Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, Kandi Burruss, and Ashley Iaconetti have that Gabbi bag too.
Dreubea Women's Soft Faux Leather Tote
This faux leather tote comes in 160+ colors. It has 5-star Amazon reviews. It's also an E! Shopping Editors favorite.
Leather Hats & Headbands
If you want to ease your way into the all-leather vibes, wear a headband or hat with a leather clothing piece.
Manshui Pu Leather Cross Knotted Headbands- Set of 3
One of these knotted headbands will make you look chic in an instant. Plus, you really can't beat this price for a set of three. An Amazon shopper said, "The colors are really vibrant. The faux leather looks high end. Love how they look."
Another shared, "I often have trouble wearing headbands because they're sometimes too tight and give me a headache, or they're too loose and slide back. So far, these headbands fit great and coordinate with pretty much all of my shoes, handbags, etc."
Loneedy Checked Leather Headbands- Set of 4
How cute are these headbands? They come in packs of four with different color combinations available.
Amazon shoppers love them, with one sharing, "These bands do not hurt my head as other bands have done. Sometimes I even have to remember to take the band off at night.
I wear these daily...love them."
Samtree Unisex Baseball Cap
Hide your bad hair day with a leather baseball cap.
Leather Pants
Step away from the sweatpants and slip into some leather pants instead. There are so many comfortable trousers, joggers, and leggings to choose from.
Tagoo Women's Stretchy Faux Leather Leggings
These faux leather leggings come in black, brown, and red. They have 7,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and they've also been recommended by Lala Kent and Porsha Williams.
Abercrombie Vegan Leather Dad Pants
This high-rise pants are made from buttery soft vegan leather. They have an on-trend crossover waistband, which gives those It Girl vibes. These pants come in standard, petite, and tall lengths.
Abercrombie Vegan Leather Split-Hem Pants
These pants have a super high rise and a trendy split-hem detail at the leg. They also come in black.
Superdown Sia Pants
Don't these strappy leather pants give you such Euphoria vibes?
BlankNYC Faux Leather Wide Leg
You might not think "relaxed" when leather is involved, but these wide leg pants fit the bill.
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Of course, the iconic Spanx faux leather leggings made the list. They are a celeb favorite and an E! Shopping Editor favorite. They've been spotted on Lizzo, Kris Jenner, Chrishell Stause, Kelly Clarkson, and Jennifer Hudson.
You'll wear these black, faux leather leggings all the time. You can easily dress them up or dress them down. You can even work out in them. These pants are available in sizes ranging from XS to 3X in standard, petite, and tall lengths.
Leather Tops
You will look and feel like the fashionista that you are in a leather crop top, tank top, bodysuit, or button-down shirt.
Bardot Vegan Leather Corset Bustier
This corset-style top looks so expensive, but it's just $89. It is really giving such expensive designer vibes. It also comes in brown.
SKIMS Faux Leather Mock Neck Bodysuit
You will wow everyone when you wear this faux leather, mock neck bodysuit from Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS. It comes in six different colors.
Naked Wardrobe Faux Leather Bodysuit
If you want a long-sleeve leather look with a deep neckline, this is the bodysuit for you.
Good American Better Than Leather Bandeau Top
This black leather bandeau from Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American would look amazing under a black leather blazer.
Good American Better Than Leather Crop Top
This tan crop top is incredibly chic and it's buttery soft. It's the perfect layering piece for an all-leather look. This top also comes in black.
Superdown Stevie Ruched Top
A Revolve shopper shared, "Convinced this would look flattering on any body type. Bought one for me and my sister and we both love. Good quality material!" Yeah, that's an immediate "add to cart" item.
Leather Boots
If you're already wearing a leather outfit, you just need to finish it off with a pair of leather boots to exude those "avoiding the paparazzi" vibes.
Steve Madden Priority Boots
These leather boots are so on-trend with the eye-catching lug sole.
Journee Collection Mariana Extra Wide Calf Over the Knee Boot
You'll turn heads whenever your rock these over-the-knee boots.
Journee Collection Landree Boot
These tall boots are incredibly sleek. These also come in white and black.
Journee Collection Aryia Over the Knee Boot
A black leather, over-the-knee boot is an absolute must-have.
Leather Gloves
Leather gloves look chic, save your hands from the winter cold, and you can even text with them on.
Bellady Womens Winter Opera Elbow Length Gloves
A pair of elbow-length gloves is just incredibly sophisticated, especially if you opt for the leather. These gloves come in black, pink, brown, and white.
Sankuu Winter Black Gloves
If long gloves aren't your vibe, wear these with your favorite leather coat instead. These gloves have 3,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I've been getting lots of compliments over these gloves. I've been sending them here to order, so you better get them soon! They look sleek, aren't bulky, and the interior has a fur lining so they stay warm and insulated!"
Leather Skirts
Whether you want to go for a mini, midi, or maxi length, you need some leather skirts in your closet.
Fahsyee Womens Leather Skirt
This mini is a timeless look. It comes in so many colors, it's available at an affordable price point, and it's an Amazon favorite, with one shopper sharing, "I was highly surprised with this one. So worth the money and I would definitely purchase again... When I pulled it out I couldn't believe the quality. It's not thin and it's very soft like real leather would feel. As soon as I put it on it fit like a glove. Hits mid thigh pulled high waisted to my bellybutton. This is going to be a staple for going out. Can dress up or down easily with a t-shirt and sneakers or a cute blouse and heels. Highly recommend this skirt."
Missguided Lime Co Ord Faux Leather Midi Skirt
Ditch the neutrals for this vibrant, lime green mid-length skirt.
Bardot Strappy Vegan Leather Mini Skirt
This is a strappy take on your conventional black, mini skirt.
Free People Maisie Vegan Mini Skirt
This brownish red mini skirt is adorable. A Revolve shopper raved, "Love the style, fit, material and price of this skirt. I'm 5'7" 120 lbs and the size 2 is perfect. It looks great with a blouse, cami or sweater very versatile!"
Leather Shorts
Yes, it's possible to look chic in a pair of shorts, even biker shorts, if you go for the leather look.
BB Dakota by Steve Madden Faux The Record Short
These brown shorts are a guaranteed compliment-getter.
Superdown Chantel Leather Romper
Technically, this isn't a pair of shorts, but it doesn't get much easier than wearing a romper.
Yummie Faux Leather Biker Short
These faux leather biker shorts are great for working out and hanging out.
Leather Dresses
If you aren't quite ready to wear multiple leather pieces at once, the easiest way to achieve an all-leather look is to wear a dress.
Rachel Parcell Puff Sleeve Vegan Leather Dress
This dress is just everything. From the beautiful color to the puff sleeves and the belt, the details are everything. It also comes in black. Note to shoppers: size up one size with this one.
BB Dakota by Steve Madden Rochester Vegan Leather Mini Dress
This dress is just too cool. There are ties at the side, which allow you to adjust the length of the dress to your preference.
Superdown Nia Mini Dress
This dress combines elements from all our favorite trends. It's giving cardigan meets blazer meets mini dress vibe. You can even get away with wearing this as a top or jacket.
If you're looking for more celebrity-inspired shopping, here are some of our recent trend roundups:
- Rihanna, Megan Fox, Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Sophie Turner & More Stars Prove Vans Are Always a Trend
- It Girls Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, & Bella Hadid Prove Nike Air Force 1's Are Timeless
- 28 Ways to Wear the Pearlcore Trend Like Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, Kerry Washington & More Celebs
- 23 Ways To Wear The Chocolate Brown Trend Like Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Ciara & More Stars
- Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber & More Stars Prove UGG Mini Boots Are Here to Stay
- 21 Ways To Wear The Velvet Trend Like Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Rihanna, Gwyneth Paltrow & More Celebs