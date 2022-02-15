You Won't Believe Who Is Currently MIA From the Teen Wolf Movie

Fans of Teen Wolf are sure to be howling over this casting news.
On Friday, Feb. 15, Paramount+ announced that the original cast of the MTV supernatural teen drama will reunite for a new film, aptly titled Teen Wolf the Movie. Though many of the OG stars are returning for this new installment—including Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams and Colton Haynes—it seems that some key players are not reprising their beloved roles.
Specifically, Dylan O'Brien; who played Stiles throughout the show's six season run, Tyler Hoechlin; who played Derek between seasons one and four, and Arden Cho; who played Kira in seasons three through four, were all noticeably missing from the announcement. However, before you get too distressed, Paramount+ coyly stated that there are "additional names to be announced."
So we're guessing not all hope is lost. While we wait for these updates, we're happy to report that these additional Teen Wolf alums are confirmed to return to the film: Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Seth Gilliam, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio and Dylan Sprayberry.
The film promises to be an exciting new chapter in the Teen Wolf franchise, as the streamer teased, "In Teen Wolf the Movie, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night."
The description also revealed that Scott McCall (Posey) is all grown up, but still very much the Alpha werewolf, adding that only he "can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced."
News of the Teen Wolf film dropped back in September, on the fourth anniversary of the MTV hit's series finale. At the time, Haynes even teased his participation in the project by sharing a video that promised the film would be released in 2022.
Intrigued to learn more? Keep up with any and all Teen Wolf news here.