A Teen Wolf Movie Is Happening: Everything We Know About the Cast and More

Watch : Tyler Posey & Colton Haynes Reenact Iconic "Teen Wolf" Scene

Teen Wolf will be howling its way back into your life in the near future.

On the fourth anniversary of the MTV supernatural drama's series finale, Sept. 24, Paramount+ announced that a Teen Wolf movie will be heading to the streaming service. This update comes amid Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis' multi-year deal with MTV Entertainment Studios.

Of course, with the creator at the helm, we can't say we're surprised to learn that talks are underway with the original cast, which includes Tyler Posey, Dylan O'Brien, Holland Roden and more.

As for what fans can expect from the new movie? The streamer teased, "A full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night."