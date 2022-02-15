Mindy Kaling Teases Jennifer Coolidge's "Really Juicy" Role in Legally Blonde 3

Watch : "Legally Blonde 3": Everything We Know

This makes us want to see Legally Blonde 3 real bad!

Almost two years after Mindy Kaling was announced as the co-writer of the highly-anticipated sequel, the multi-hyphenate talent gave an update into her screenwriting process during an exclusive chat with E! News. While on the set of her PSA shoot with for PanCAN, an organization that aims to improve the lives of those impacted by pancreatic cancer, the ever-so busy star said that some aspects of the film are "still in development," though she does have plans for Jennifer Coolidge's iconic Paulette Parcelle character.

After all, according to Mindy, she "loved" Jennifer's critically-acclaimed performance in The White Lotus. She explained, "Obviously, Paulette was just like so integral to the to the whole franchise but once we saw [The White Lotus] we were like, 'Ooh, we really want to make sure that she has something really juicy to do.'"

As for Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods? "I've always thought of Elle Woods is like Reese's Avengers," Mindy shared. "She gets recognized everywhere in the world."