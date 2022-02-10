The White Lotus Has 3 New Actors Checking In for Season 2

The White Lotus welcomes three new actors for season two! See who is joining Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli and Jennifer Coolidge in Paradise.

HBO's The White Lotus has more stars checking in for season two.

On Thursday, Feb. 10, the network announced that three new names have been added to the guest list for the next installment of the Mike White-created dramedy. So who exactly will be OOTO for the new season? Per the announcement, Divergent's Theo James, The Bold Type's Meghann Fahy and Flowers' Will Sharpe join the cast as series regulars.

Though, James, Fahy and Sharpe aren't the only new additions, as Leo Woodall is set to appear in the new season in a recurring role.

The new White Lotus guests will be joining Sopranos star Michael Imperioli, who was the first new addition to be cast, Aubrey Plaza and several others for season two. In fact, back in October, Variety reported that White Lotus breakout star Jennifer Coolidge will be returning to play eccentric and wealthy Tanya McQuoid.

It seems season two is gearing up to have an equally impressive ensemble cast, as, in addition to Coolidge, the previous season notably starred Alexandra Daddario, Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Natasha Rothwell, Jake Lacy, Brittany O'Grady, Sydney Sweeney and Steve Zahn.

HBO renewed The White Lotus for a second season in August after the first captivated audiences with its murder mystery and compelling storylines. The critically acclaimed hit, which debuted July 11 on HBO, follows the high jinks of hotel guests and staff at a luxury resort. And the next installment is exchanging the Hawaii setting for a European locale: Sicily.

Curious to learn more about the new White Lotus guests and its waterfront location? Scroll through the gallery below to discover everything we know about season two.

Checking In

Theo James, Meghann Fahy and Will Sharpe have joined season two of The White Lotus as series regulars. According to Deadline, James and Fahy are playing the married couple, Cameron and Daphne Babcock, vacationing with Aubrey Plaza's character Harper. Sharpe is playing Plaza's character's husband, Ethan Spiller.

Leo Woodall is also joining the cast in a recurring role, playing a "magnetic" White Lotus guest.

Bon Voyage

According to Variety, guests are checking into the Four Seasons Hotel in Sicily, Italy. The outlet reports the resort has been booked through April 1.

F. Murray Abraham

The Academy Award winner joins the series as Bert Di Grasso, an elderly man traveling with his son, Dominic Di Grasso. HBO previously confirmed that Michael Imperioli will play Dominic.

Adam DiMarco

This The Order star has the honor of portraying F. Murray Abraham's grandson in the second installment of The White Lotus. Deadline reports that The Order's DiMarco will play Albie Di Grasso, a recent college graduate traveling with his father (Imperioli) and grandfather (Abraham).

Tom Hollander

The Pride & Prejudice star is joining the second installment of White Lotus as Quentin, an English expat, vacationing with his friends and his nephew, according to Deadline.

Haley Lu Richardson

After starring in the HBO Max original film Unpregnant, the actress has been cast in the role of Portia, a young woman traveling with her boss. According to Deadline, Portia's boss is believed to be Tanya McQuoid, played in the debut season by Jennifer Coolidge.

Jennifer Coolidge

The O.G. White Lotus star is reportedly returning for a second season, with Imperioli tagging the Legally Blonde actress in his casting announcement. It's no surprise that director Mike White would bring Coolidge back, as he's a huge fan of the actress and wrote the role of Tanya specifically for her. 

Michael Imperioli

This Sopranos actor is packing his bags and getting ready for a trip he will never forget. In early January, Imperioli confirmed he's joining the cast, writing on Instagram, "Very excited to be joining Mike White and team." 

According to HBO, Imperioli will portray Dominic Di Grasso, who takes his elderly father and recent college grad son on vacation.

Aubrey Plaza

HBO confirmed the Parks & Recreation actress will join Imperioli and Coolidge in the second installment of the series. Per Deadline, Aubrey's character is Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends. 

New Horizons

Though the series got its name from the fictional hotel, the cast and crew are saying goodbye to the sandy beaches of Maui. When HBO announced they ordered a second installment, Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, said in a statement, "We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can't wait to keep following him wherever he takes us."

Mario Perez/HBO
Behind the Scenes Team

Mike White will write, direct and executive produce the series alongside returning co-executive producers David Bernad and Nick Hall. Additionally, Mark Kamine joins as executive producer. 

Season one of The White Lotus is available to stream on HBO Max.

