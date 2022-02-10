The White Lotus Has 3 New Actors Checking In for Season 2

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

HBO's The White Lotus has more stars checking in for season two.

On Thursday, Feb. 10, the network announced that three new names have been added to the guest list for the next installment of the Mike White-created dramedy. So who exactly will be OOTO for the new season? Per the announcement, Divergent's Theo James, The Bold Type's Meghann Fahy and Flowers' Will Sharpe join the cast as series regulars.

Though, James, Fahy and Sharpe aren't the only new additions, as Leo Woodall is set to appear in the new season in a recurring role.

The new White Lotus guests will be joining Sopranos star Michael Imperioli, who was the first new addition to be cast, Aubrey Plaza and several others for season two. In fact, back in October, Variety reported that White Lotus breakout star Jennifer Coolidge will be returning to play eccentric and wealthy Tanya McQuoid.

It seems season two is gearing up to have an equally impressive ensemble cast, as, in addition to Coolidge, the previous season notably starred Alexandra Daddario, Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Natasha Rothwell, Jake Lacy, Brittany O'Grady, Sydney Sweeney and Steve Zahn.