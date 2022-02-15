These Are the Hair & Makeup Products That Transformed Lily James Into Pam Anderson on Pam & Tommy

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you grew up in the 90s or not, Hulu's miniseries Pam & Tommy is must-watch content for many reasons. Watching fictionalized versions of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's confusion about the internet illustrates just how far we've come regarding technology. The lightning fast pace of Pam and Tommy's relationship is just electric to watch. The evolution of celebrity media coverage is fascinating. And, of course, we just have to talk about the transformation. Initially, it was tough to picture Lily James looking like Pam for this role, but the hair, makeup, and wardrobe team absolutely nailed it. Plus, Lily's mannerisms and voice are so on point.
Recently, Elle published a feature focused on the incredibly talented people behind the transformation, including costume designer Kameron Lennox, hair department head Barry Lee Moe, makeup department head David Williams, and special makeup effects designer Jason Collins. It took four hours to get Lily camera-ready on the set, but it was so worth it.
Let's break down the hair and makeup products that the team used to help Lily embody the one and only Pamela Anderson. There are some 90s throwbacks and some modern-day favorites that are definitely worth checking out.
Drybar High Tops Self-Grip Rollers, Yellow, 3 Medium & 3 Large Count
Instead of dying her hair blonde, Lily wore a blonde wig, which was set with velcro rollers to get that voluminous hair Pam was known for. Sure, velcro rollers may seem like a thing of the past, but they are a total gamechanger, especially for anyone who's super busy because you can multitask while the rollers are in. You can put on makeup, drink your morning coffee, or whatever else is on your to-do list while your rollers are in.
Right after blow drying your hair, put in the rollers while your hair is still warm. Keep the rollers in for 10-15 minutes, take them out, and you'll have amazing volume. These Drybar rollers have 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 24.3K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
A Sephora shopper raved, "I have really thick hair & a lot of it, these rollers are so great! I did buy six packs lol but they are def worth it! They stay on/in the hair comfortably. When I took them out I had perfect Hollywood waves with NO hot tools! If you are trying to take care of your locks & love big bold waves, I recommend these!"
Hot Tools Professional Gold Curling Iron
In addition to using hot rollers, the Hot Tools Professional Gold Curling Iron was used to give those wigs some curls and texture. Hot Tool Professional curling irons are such a good investment. They are reasonably priced, they last forever, and they're incredibly versatile to create a wide variety of styles. Barry Lee Moe used the 1-inch iron to do Lily's hair. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Crystal Kung Minkoff uses the same iron in the 1.5-inch size to curl her hair in just 3 minutes.
This curling iron has 1,300+ 5-star Ulta reviews and 12,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Yes, the Dyson is a splurge for sure, but it's honestly just such an amazing product. It quickly dries all hair types without using any extreme heat. It's great to prevent frizz, accentuate shine, and give you that salon-level look at home. Plus, you can use the different attachments to create many styles.
This dryer has 18.3K "loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one gushing, " I really hesitated to purchase such a high priced hairdryer. But let me say this… totally worth it!
It does everything it says. Cuts down on dry time and I'm loving the smoothing attachment. My hair always wants to get wavy in weird places and this straightens it all out! I love this hair dryer!"
"Well worth the investment. Cuts drying time significantly. I'm in love," another customer shared.
MAC Cosmetics Lip Pencil in Spice
Unfortunately, some 90s makeup products have been discontinued. Thankfully, MAC Cosmetics lip liner in Spice is just such a classic, neutral cinnamon pink color that pairs well with so many lipsticks and lip glosses. You can even wear it on its own.
An Amazon shopper said, "Line my lips, then color in the entire lip. Perfectly nude. Not too pink, not too brown-ish. Just perfect. Been using since 2000."
Bobbi Brown Lipstick in Beige & Rose
Makeup department head Dave Williams said, "Bobbi Brown set the trend of makeup in the early '90s, taking the war paint of the '80s off and going for a very natural look for women." Specifically, he used the lipstick shades Beige (a light warm beige) and Rose (a medium rose shade) on Lily.
This bestseller is creamy with a semi-matte finish, which is why it feels so comfortable and it actually lasts on your lips. A QVC shopper shared, "I've been wearing this lipstick for a long time and every time I try another brand (Chanel, Dior, Nars, etc.) I come back to this Bobbi Brown lipstick. The colors are true and stay on my lips."
Charlotte Tilbury Mini Pillow Talk Lipstick & Liner Set
They also used the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk lip products on the set, which are an E! Shopping Editors' favorite and a part of Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor's beauty routine and a must-have for Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. This two-piece set is everything because it includes the iconic lipstick and a matching lip liner.
This two-piece set has 205.6K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one sharing, "Best of the best. Everyone needs this in their makeup bag!!! The colour is beautiful and the product feels great on the lips. It also lasts on your lips for a long time so no need to worry about constantly reapplying!!"
Stila Convertible Color
The makeup artist created Palm's "peaches and cream" complexion by using the Stila cream blushes in the shades Peony and Petunia.
This product is special because you can use it as a lip color, a blush, and even an eyeshadow if you want. It's a creamy formula that's incredibly easy to blend. Just tap it on and you can build up the pigment to be as subtle or as dramatic as you want it to look.
