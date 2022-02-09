Lily James Calls Out "Difficult" Treatment of Women in Public Eye

Watch : Lily James & Sebastian Stan Dish on Hulu's "Pam & Tommy" Series

Lily James is learning from her own mistakes.



More than a year after dealing with the media storm that came after the Pam & Tommy actress was photographed kissing married actor Dominic West, Lily is still reeling with the effects of how she was portrayed in the scandal.



"Women in the public eye at some point experience some sort of difficult situation in that relationship between privacy and your life being in the tabloids," Lily said in conversation with Rolling Stone. "It was a lot. It's a story as old as time."



That's a feeling that Lily knows all too well. In October 2020, paparazzi captured the Cinderella star and Dominic, who has been married to Catherine FitzGerald since 2010, in the middle of a heated kiss in Rome. He was also photographed kissing Lily's neck while at lunch. Despite the tabloid frenzy, Lily decided not to speak on the incident until several months passed, saying in a 2021 interview with The Guardian that there was "a lot to say, but not now, I'm afraid."