The Wild True Love Story at the Heart of Pam & Tommy: 4 Days, Vows on the Beach and That Sex Tape

Watch : Lily James & Sebastian Stan Dish on Hulu's "Pam & Tommy" Series

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee didn't mean to go viral. But even in 1995—before cell phone cameras, streaming and "the cloud"—content found a way.

The story of how a tape of the couple having sex, recorded with a hand-held camcorder, went from being stashed inside their garage safe to becoming one of the most infamous home videos ever made makes up the meat of the new Hulu series Pam & Tommy, starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan as the madly hot for each other duo who just wanted a souvenir of their wild 'n' sexy ways but ended up with so much more than they bargained for.

"It was a private, private tape between two people in love, and it's not a 'sex tape,' Pam had always talked about it in that way," James told E!'s Justin Sylvester in a Jan. 24 interview. "It was just such a huge violation of their privacy, that it was stolen, it was a crime against them."

Stan added, "You hear things, and you don't really know the story, so just to be able to kind of go back and go, 'Hey, wait a minute, they had nothing to do with [the tape getting out]'...They deserved that being retold."