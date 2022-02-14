Are RHOP's Ashley Darby and Michael Darby Ready for Baby No. 3? She Says...

No more babies for this Bravolebrity.
The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby revealed as much at the DIRECTV Drag Bowl on Feb. 13, exclusively telling E! News that she and her husband Michael Darby are perfectly content with their two children, Dean, 2 and Dylan, 11 months.
"Michael and I made a deal to only have two kids," she said. "He's already talking about a vasectomy. So, we'll see. He's 61, about to be 62, to be fair."
Ashley, 33, loves being a parent, though. "It's the best," she gushed. "It's a blessing that I get to spend this time with my kids."
"You know, a lot of milestones that kids have, their parents miss out on because they have to work or they have other obligations, but I didn't have any other place to be," Ashley continued. "I had my second son on March 2, 2021, so in the pandemic. And I've just gotten to spend so much time with them."
Much of Ashley's pregnancy journey was documented on RHOP season six, and while reunion guest-host Nicki Minaj said she "didn't have much of a storyline," perhaps that means she'll come out swinging when the Bravo series returns.
After all, Ashley doesn't have any plans to depart RHOP any time soon (If anything, she's ready to give The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip a go).
"I do have a lot of time left in me, definitely," she told E! News. "I think that you do know when it's time. Just like anything, whether it's a job, a lot of people don't stay at jobs for 20, 30, 40 years...I think when it's time, I'll know."
That's not to say Ashley hasn't thought about what her life would be like off camera, though.
"I think, like, once a season I have a moment where I regret doing Housewives," she revealed. "Whether I'm arguing with a friend, or one of my friendships has fallen out, whether I feel like an argument has gone too far [or] there's something in my personal life, whether it's family or my marriage or something. Yes, I do, I have like a little moment, every season."
Ashley and Michael's marriage difficulties are often a subject on the show, as the Australian businessman has been accused of cheating several times. As she put it, "We definitely have had our share of issues [and] some of them have been very public. Ultimately, I think that it's reminding myself that Michael is the person I chose to spend my life with."
"So, if I can look at him and still love him, still care about him, forgive him and want to keep going with him," Ashley continued, "Then that's when I can't let what other people say affect me, because the reality is they're not living my life. They're not married to my husband. When I remember that, it centers me and I'm like, 'Yes.' But it's certainly not an easy thing."
That said, the drama and her "crazy" life do make for good TV. "I think that's also why I'm on the show because I do have a very roller coaster life," she added. "I always have."
Ashley's starred on RHOP since season one along with current cast members Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon and Karen Huger. How they manage to keep the show so interesting, according to Ashley, is "because we are really genuine."
"The reality is that everyone's life goes through ups and downs," she told E! News at the DIRECTV event. "And we, as a cast are more willing to be upfront about it, and to be honest about it. Even if we don't want to be honest, we sort of have to be, whether the press forces you or whomever, but the fact that we are so willing to share our true lives and to really share our triumphs and our downturns I think contributes to why we have had such longevity."
Catch up on all six seasons of The Real Housewives of Potomac on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)