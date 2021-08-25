The Real Housewives of Potomac Promises "Pimps," Privilege & Plenty of Husband Drama in Trailer

Watch : "RHOP's" Gizelle Calls Out Professor Wendy for Dressing TOO Sexy

We say "I do" to this OMG-worthy mid-season trailer for The Real Housewives of Potomac.

The RHOP ladies have brought it like no other thus far during season six, and there are still so many juicy (and leafy) moments left to come as teased in E! News' exclusive first look at the mid-season trailer. Plus, the mid-way point in the season means we're one step closer to Nicki Minaj possibly hosting the reunion, as if RHOP wasn't wild enough.

The new teaser is centered around Karen Huger's 25th anniversary vow renewal ceremony, which shines a light on some of her less fortunate co-stars' rocky relationships. Gizelle Bryant scoffs that she "really doesn't want to do that" when asked about getting married again, and Ashley Darby confirms that something is amiss in her marriage.

"Michael [Darby] and I haven't slept in the same bed for, like, three weeks now," she reveals.

And, of course, there are still those "Eddie rumors" to get to the bottom of. Is Wendy Osefo's husband cheating on her?