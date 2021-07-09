Gizelle Bryant & Robyn Dixon Share Delightfully Shady Thoughts on Former RHOP Star Monique Samuels

Watch : Candiace Dillard Sounds Off on RHOP Brawl & More! - Just The Sip

Our favorite shady ladies are finally back!

The Real Housewives of Potomac returns this Sunday for season six and co-stars Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant are sharing their delightfully honest opinions on former cast member Monique Samuels, who departed the Bravo show after last season's physical altercation with Candiace Dillard (and tons of reunion drama with all the RHOP ladies).

"To be honest, we do not utter Monique's name, not one time, so to say that she wasn't missed was kind of an understatement," Robyn told E! News exclusively. "That's no knock to her, it's just we as grown women chose to move forward and not dwell in the past."

Robyn continued, "And, on the flip side, there's a new person coming around, Mia [Thornton], who has nothing to do with any of the drama of the past. It was refreshing to meet someone new that could care less about what happened in the past and wanted to meet us on her own."

She concluded, "So to say that Monique wasn't missed, that's an understatement. I'm not trying to be mean, we just had to move on and try to move forward."