How Megan Fox Feels About Brian Austin Green Expecting Baby With Sharna Burgess

9021—oh baby, Megan Fox is ready for her blended family to grow.

A week after her ex Brian Austin Green and his girlfriend Sharna Burgess announced they're expecting their first child together, a source close to Megan tells E! News that she is "very happy for them."

As it turns out, Megan "wasn't surprised" by the news, according to the insider, who adds, "Brian is a devoted dad and will be great with a new baby."

Before their split, Megan and Brian welcomed three sons together: Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5. Plus, Brian is also dad to Kassius, 19, from a previous relationship.

And as the insider noted, Megan's excitement extends beyond just herself. "She's happy for her kids that they will be getting a new sibling," the source shares. "And knows they are excited about it. She wishes Brian the best and thinks it's a great thing."