Kanye “Ye” West and Kendall Jenner Spotted at L.A. Hotspot Amid Kim Kardashian Drama

Watch : Why Kim Kardashian & Kanye "Ye" West's Divorce is STALLED

Kanye "Ye" West may be in the midst of a drama-filled divorce from ex Kim Kardashian, but Kendall Jenner still seems to be supportive of her brother-in law.

On Feb. 7, the supermodel, 26, was spotted out at Los Angeles hotspot Nice Guy, where Ye was hosting a listening party for his upcoming album, Donda 2, as seen in photos obtained by E! News.

An eyewitness told E! News that it seemed as though Kendall and Ye were at the event together, although they left through separate exits. The witness shared, "He went out the back and she went out the front. They left about two minutes apart from one another."

At the bash, Kendall showed off her enviable abs wearing a cropped black graphic tee and brown low-rise pants styled with pointed-toe pumps and black shoulder bag.

The star-studded event was also attended by fellow musicians Drake, Offset and Gunna and Kendall's BFF Hailey Bieber. Khloe Kardashian's ex French Montana and Travis Scott, who recently welcomed his second child with Kylie Jenner, were also on hand to celebrate Ye's big night.