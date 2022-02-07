Julia Fox Sets the Record Straight on Kanye "Ye" West Breakup Rumors

Watch : Kanye "Ye" West Celebrates Julia Fox's Birthday With MAJOR PDA

Don't worry, these two are not four, five seconds away from a break up.

Though Julia Fox sparked rumors she and Kanye "Ye" West had split after she deleted pics of them together and unfollowed several of his fans accounts, she wants you to know they're stronger than ever.

"Guys relax, I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself," she said in a video on Feb. 6, in which she appears to be topless in a bathroom. "Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore."

As for the missing pics? Well... "I took the f--king photos down because I read the comments," she added on her Instagram Stories, "and everyone was like, ‘Oh my god, you clearly only posted photos you looked good in.'"

Indeed, since meeting in Miami on New Year's Eve, Julia and Ye, who is in the midst of a divorce from ex Kim Kardashian, have been nearly inseparable.