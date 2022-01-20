See Kendall Jenner Frolic in the Snow in Just a Tiny Bikini

Heating up, even in winter weather.

Kendall Jenner left almost nothing to the imagination during a recent bikini-clad romp in the snow, which she documented on Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 20. "Wim Hof said ice baths," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted earlier today with a trio of sexy snapshots.

The 26-year-old supermodel turned snow bunny showed off lots of skin while frolicking through freezing temperatures in a barely-there black two-piece, sunglasses and knee-high fur boots. Kendall flashed a smile as she walked through inches of fresh powder during the impromptu photo shoot.

Kendall is currently on a winter getaway. Just yesterday, she shared a gallery of photos from a snowboarding adventure along with a video of herself expertly making her way down the mountain in front of picturesque views. The former E! star left her bikini at home and opted for proper snowboarding gear and a flashes silver jacket.

photos
Inside Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker's Cozy Cabin Vacation for New Year's Eve

Check out Kendall's snowy swimsuit photo shoot below, plus more celebs' sizzling bikini pics over the years.

Instagram
Kendall Jenner

The supermodel braves the freezing winter weather for a sexy photo shoot.

Instagram
Kendall Jenner

We bet Kendall needed to defrost after this scantily clad snowy romp!

Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

Wanna get away? The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star enjoys a bike ride in Palm Springs, Calif. in a swimsuit from Frankie's Bikinis. 

Instagram
Jana Kramer

The Whine Down podcast host shares a new photo with her boyfriend while wearing a Dippin' Daisy's bikini. 

Instagram
Hailey Bieber

While on vacation in Jamaica, the model showcases a swimsuit from Frankie's Bikinis. 

Instagram
Gabrielle Union

Hello from Naples! The actress sports Monday Swimwear while on vacation with husband Dwyane Wade. 

Instagram / Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star poses in a Von Dutch trucker hat and bikini while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas. 

Pichichipixx.com / SplashNews.com
Camila Mendes

While filming scenes for her Netflix movie Strangers, the actress sports the Francesca top and bottom from Frankies Bikinis. 

Instagram
Hailey Bieber

While on vacation with Justin Bieber, the model sports Triangl's side-tie bikini in green lurex sparkle. 

Instagram
Lauren Jauregui

While celebrating her birthday, the former Fifth Harmony singer soaks up the sun at The Naples Grande Beach Resort in Naples, Florida. 

Instagram
Taylor Ann Green

"Big thanks to @kennyflowers_ for keepin me up to speed on the swim wear game," the Southern Charm star wrote on Instagram. "Just missing my other half who has the matching set @relationshep." 

Michael Simon
Brooke Shields

The actress is spotted looking confident and comfortable as she enjoys a day at the beach wearing matching Aerie swimwear styles with daughters Grier, 15 and Rowan, 18. 

Instagram
Chelsea Handler

While enjoying a vacation by the pool, the comedian smiles for the camera as she wears CUUP swim.

Instagram
Lindsey Vonn

The Olympian was seen off the slopes and dressed for the summer in Miami while wearing Mimi The Label's Tammy top. 

Instagram
Tia Booth

The Bachelor Nation member brings the heat to the ocean blue water while wearing Mimi The Label's Linda dress. 

Ungano + Agriodimas
Ashlyn Harris & Ari Krieger

The proud moms and professional soccer players sport Summersalt bathing suits for their campaign titled Every Body is a Summersalt Body. 

Instagram
Sofia Richie

While hanging out by the pool, the model sports items from Cotton On's new line of recycled swimwear.

Instagram
LeAnn Rimes

"Cover me in sunshine," the singer wrote on Instagram while wearing a MIKOH top and bottom. "Shower me with good times." 

Instagram
Hailey Bieber

When kicking off the month of May, the supermodel steps outside in her TRIANGL bikini. 

Instagram
Sofia Richie

While soaking up the sun, the model makes a case for the zebra bikini trend in her suit from TRIANGL. 

Instagram
Molly Sims

While vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, the actress was spotted wearing a one-piece from swimwear brand ACACIA. 

Instagram
Salma Hayek

The actress has a Sunday Funday while sporting a one-piece on vacation. 

msb / BACKGRID
Alessandra Ambrosio

The model takes a dip while rocking a two-piece in Brazil.

Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

While vacationing in Turks and Caicos, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sports a black Triangl bikini. 

Instagram
Delilah Belle Hamlin

"Love me a good matching set @437," the model shared on Instagram when heating up the winter. 

BACKGRID
Charlette McKinney

The model enjoys the heat in a PrettyLittleThing orange zebra print bikini while on vacation in Miami. 

Rachpoot/MEGA
Emily Ratajkowski

The mom-to-be is seem relaxing on the beach while rocking Inamorata bikini in California.

Instagram
Winnie Harlow

"Everything criss," the supermodel wrote on Instagram while wearing Triangl's rhian pitaya sparkle bikini in Jamaica. 

Instagram
Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian

Khloe sports a Monday Swimwear bikini while on a tropical getaway with her Keeping Up With the Kardashians sister. 

Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

"Best week of my life," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared on Instagram Stories while wearing an Aexae zebra print bikini. 

