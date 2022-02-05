Julia Fox Pays Tribute to Kanye "Ye" West After Celebrating Her Birthday With Him and Friends

Watch : Kanye "Ye" West Celebrates Julia Fox's Birthday With MAJOR PDA

Julia Fox is thanking Kanye "Ye" West for her unforgettable birthday celebration.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, the Uncut Gems actress posted a photo carousel from her 32nd birthday party, which took place at the NYC restaurant Lucien on Feb. 2. Sporting a black tube top and matching pants, the images see Julia holding a glass of white wine at dinner and later posing with her friends and their new Birkin bags, courtesy of Ye himself.

"Thank you so much to everyone that came out to celebrate me!" Julia captioned the post. "I usually never celebrate my bday but this year was so f--king hard that it felt like I actually had something to celebrate!!"

The actress added, "PS. I used to be so scared of getting older but I've found that life just keeps getting better and better!"

Then, in a separate post, Julia gave a special shoutout to her man, writing, "And of course special thanks to Ye."