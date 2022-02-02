Meghan King Reveals She's Dating Again After Cuffe Biden Owens Breakup

Watch : Why Meghan King & Cuffe Biden Owens REALLY Split

Newly single Meghan King is back in the dating game.

On Tuesday, Feb. 1, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star and mother of three gave an update on her love life following her recent short-lived marriage to Cuffe Biden Owens, President Joe Biden's nephew.

"I'm going on dates and stuff," Meghan said on a Feb. 2 episode of former co-star Tamra Judge and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp's podcast, Two T's in a Pod.

Meghan, 37, later added, "I'm single again and it's fun. I'm actually having fun with it. I'm not looking to settle down and like, have another baby, get married. I'm good."

The former reality star confirmed her breakup from Cuffe, 43, in December—two months after the two tied the knot in a surprise, intimate ceremony in the backyard of his childhood home in Pennsylvania that is owned by his parents, Jack and Valerie Owens, the president's sister. The U.S. leader and First Lady Jill Biden both attended the wedding.