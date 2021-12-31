Meghan King Vows to "Mom the S--t" Out of 2022 After Cuffe Biden Owens Breakup

Watch : Why Meghan King & Cuffe Biden Owens REALLY Split

Meghan King is dedicating 2022 to her kids.

After closing one chapter of her life, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star is ready to move on. "2022 resolution," she captioned a Dec. 30 Instagram photo of her three kids on the beach in Florida. "I'm gonna mom the s--t outta this year. Top that. Go ahead, whadya got."

Meghan's vow to her kids comes shortly after she confirmed her breakup from her husband of two months, Cuffe Biden Owens. "I've been asked by many outlets and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage," she wrote in a Dec. 27 Instagram Story post. "I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows—and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out."

After a whirlwind romance, Meghan, 37, and Cuffe, 42, tied the knot on Oct. 11 during an intimate ceremony in Pennsylvania. The duo's wedding took place at the home of Cuffe's parents, Valerie Biden Owens and Jack Owens. Among the attendees? Cuffe's relatives, including his uncle, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.